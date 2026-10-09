Five Storylines to Watch When the Premier League Returns

As far as international periods go, this extended three-week break was one of the more entertaining. Regardless, it’s wonderful to see the Premier League return this weekend.

October’s first taste of top-flight action brings with it some tantalizing duels up and down the country. It’s the perfect reward for our patience during club soccer’s lengthy hiatus.

Naturally, the division’s big-hitters will steal focus, especially with two fixtures staged between traditional ‘Big Six’ sides. There are awkward clashes for Arsenal and Chelsea, too.

With that in mind, here are five storylines to keep an eye on during Gameweek 6 of the Premier League campaign.

Arsenal’s Ability to Bounce Back Tested

Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season before the break. | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Exactly five months separated Arsenal’s previous Premier League defeat and their shock implosion at Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break. A perfect start to the new season was smashed to smithereens on the south coast during a humbling and deserved 3–0 loss.

Given just how excellent the Gunners have been over the past year, they can be forgiven for having an off-day. After all, Brighton are more than capable of upsetting the odds with their high-octane pressing and raft of unassuming stars.

But Arsenal’s response will be definitive. Will they make an immediate recovery? Or will uncertainty linger?

Leeds United are hardly ideal visitors to the Emirates Stadium this Saturday having made an unbeaten start to the season. They’re currently fifth and just three points behind Mikel Arteta’s men, as well as one of just two teams to have actually conceded fewer than Arsenal’s usually watertight defense.

History suggests Arsenal will be fine, though. They have won their last eight matches against Leeds across all competitions, scoring 13 times during the three most recent triumphs.

Chelsea Out to End Winless Streak

Xabi Alonso has failed to win his last three league games. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea joined Arsenal in suffering a humiliating 3–0 defeat on the road during Gameweek 5. Brentford were their conquerors as Xabi Alonso’s weakened side self-destructed late in proceedings at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Unlike Arsenal, however, this was not a one-off for Chelsea. In fact, it was their third successive league match without victory, as well as the third time they have conceded three goals in a match this season.

It’s Alonso’s defense that continues to undermine his progress in the Stamford Bridge dugout and Bournemouth will prove no pushovers this Saturday, either.

Marco Rose’s side might be winless in the Premier League, but the Cherries have taken points off Chelsea in four of the last six matches between the sides. With the likes of Evanilson, Rayan and Marcus Tavernier in their offense, they will capitalize on any rustiness in the home defense.

Chelsea have injury issues to contend with, too, as a host of important first-team faces await late fitness tests. Alonso is sweating over the fitness of João Pedro, Cole Palmer, Moisés Caicedo and Reece James for Bournemouth’s visit—four crucial assets whose absences could prove decisive.

Crisis Clubs Collide

Man Utd are coming under increasing scrutiny. | Bradley Collyer/PA Images/Getty Images

Manchester United supporters have been forced to endure familiar struggles at the start of the new season. The summer’s midfield rebuild and positivity manufactured by last term’s impressive resurgence under Michael Carrick offered hope to the Old Trafford faithful before a ball was kicked. Unfortunately, the Red Devils have reverted to type.

But things could be worse for the club’s fanbase—they could support Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs have been in crisis for quite some time after narrowly avoiding relegation last season and starting the current campaign in similarly worrying form. A trip to Old Trafford this weekend appears likely to end in yet more misery for Roberto De Zerbi and his players.

Both sides enter the upcoming clash under significant pressure and the loser—if there is one—is certain to come under unbearable scrutiny.

Tottenham need the points more. They’re currently bottom of the Premier League table following two goalless draws and three dreadful defeats, with their army of expensive new signings failing to deliver early in their Spurs careers.

But United are also desperate for victory after collecting just five points from a palatable run of fixtures. Defeats to Hull City and 10-man Manchester City have soured the mood, with uninspiring draws against Everton and Fulham only exacerbating things.

How Will Man City Respond to Guilty Verdict?

Man City’s players are in an unprecedented situation. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Club soccer still managed to dominate the discourse during the international break as Manchester City were found guilty of 114 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules. After a three-year investigation, the damning verdict was finally delivered.

The Cityzens take to the field for the first time since the revelation when journeying to Liverpool this weekend for the Premier League’s headline fixture, and all eyes are on how Enzo Maresca and his players will respond.

While they’re blameless for the club’s current predicament, they will be forced to answer uncomfortable questions both on and off the field. How will they react to being at the center of a remarkable scandal?

City have won all five of their Premier League fixtures under Maresca thus far and will still fancy their chances of extending their perfect record at Anfield. On paper, a sixth successive triumph is certainly on the cards—albeit they have won just three times away at Liverpool this century.

But this is an unprecedented situation City and their employees find themselves in. Nobody knows what impact it will have on their performances, even before a definitive punishment has been handed out.

Andoni Iraola’s Biggest Test Yet

Liverpool can make a statement on Sunday. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

It’s fitting that Liverpool are City’s first opponents since their guilty verdict. The Reds have thrice finished runner-up to title-winning City sides since their cheating began back in 2009 and were the most consistent challengers to Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering outfit over the past decade.

The Anfield crowd will be certain to air its grievances this Sunday.

The atmosphere created by an understandable sense of injustice could prove the catalyst for an era-defining performance from Andoni Iraola’s new-look team. This is by far the Spaniard’s toughest test to date after a fairly tame schedule in the Premier League.

A cacophonous crowd should fuel his high-pressing system.

Liverpool have made progress under Iraola, especially in comparison to last season’s dismal performances under Arne Slot. Even during disappointing results, the Reds have generally been much more enjoyable to watch.

Iraola will be determined to harness the power and passion of the Anfield faithful as he looks for the first major victory of his tenure—and there’s no better time to be facing City.