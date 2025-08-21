Five Striker Targets for Arsenal After Kai Havertz Injury Blow
Arsenal have only completed one Premier League match this season but already find themselves with a hugely concerning injury to sweat over.
Kai Havertz has suffered a knee injury and is set for a “spell on the sidelines” according to The Athletic. While the severity of his setback and length of recovery timeline remain unknown, it serves as a major blow to the Gunners so early in the new campaign.
Arsenal are now “actively exploring the transfer market” to find a suitable replacement for the Germany international, which suggests that he’s staring at a significant period in the treatment room. Viktor Gyökeres, Leandro Trossard and makeshift forward Mikel Merino are the only available options in the No. 9 role at present.
However, with the transfer deadline fast approaching, Arsenal’s search for another striker will have to be swift. Here are five targets they could consider before the window slams shut.
Ollie Watkins
Arsenal have turned to Ollie Watkins in an emergency before. The Gunners saw a sizeable bid rejected for the Aston Villa striker at the midway point of the 2024–25 season following a long-term injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus—who’s still recovering from that ACL tear—and they could reignite their interest in the 29-year-old in the coming week.
Watkins is a tried and tested Premier League goalscorer who would help ease the initial pressure on Gyökeres during his adjustment period, with his credentials there for all to see following 16 or more goals in all competitions across four of his last five campaigns.
Watkins would be an expensive option, however, and Villa are unlikely to entertain offers that fall below their reported £60 million ($80.8 million) asking price given the season has already started.
Nicolas Jackson
Chelsea have already sold two players to Arsenal this summer in Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke, but could a third trade Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium? Well, the Blues are eager to part ways with Nicolas Jackson following his dramatic slide down the pecking order in west London and the Gunners could do much worse than signing the Senegal international.
Jackson has two years of Premier League experience in which he’s scored 24 goals in the competition and he’s proven a consistent menace in the final third due to his speed and determination—albeit far from the finished article. At 24-years-old, he still has enormous potential to improve further and make good on the hype that first engulfed him at Villarreal.
He would be another expensive addition—Chelsea want around £100 million for his services, a figure they’re highly unlikely to secure—but he could prove the perfect rotation option alongside Gyökeres should the Blues lower their demands.
Christopher Nkunku
Chelsea have not one but two centre forwards searching for new clubs before the deadline passes, with Christopher Nkunku also hoping to leave Stamford Bridge imminently. The 27-year-old is high on Bayern Munich’s transfer wishlist but discussions have stalled over a deal due to Chelsea’s unwillingness to sanction a loan.
RB Leipzig are also interested in a reunion with their former star but Arsenal might now be forced to assess the France international. He’s hugely versatile and able to play as a striker, attacking midfielder or wide forward, and has shown glimpses of his huge ability at Stamford Bridge. Even when Havertz returns from injury, Nkunku’s flexibility means Mikel Arteta could utilise him elsewhere.
His injury record is a concern but he still racked up 20 goal contributions in 48 appearances for Chelsea last season.
Alexander Sørloth
Recent reports have suggested that Alexander Sørloth has made the decision to leave Atlético Madrid amid competition for places, with the 29-year-old perhaps joining fellow towering Norwegian strikers Erling Haaland and Jørgen Strand Larsen in the Premier League in 2025–26.
Sørloth could be an excellent short-term signing for the Gunners considering an offer of around £30.3 million would supposedly be enough to secure his services for the current campaign.
The powerful centre forward scored 24 goals in all competitions for Atléti in his debut season, with 42 for Villarreal and Real Sociedad in the two terms prior. A direct and physical style would also likely translate to the Premier League now that he’s matured from the raw youngster who once flopped at Crystal Palace.
Rodrygo
Arsenal have been linked with a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo all summer and another attacking injury is only going to result in rumours intensifying. While the Brazilian is by no means a striker, he would certainly provide some much-needed depth in the forward line and prove an exciting signing for the long-term.
Rodrygo’s future at Madrid is in serious doubt as he struggles for game time under new manager Xabi Alonso, with Manchester City among the clubs that Arsenal must fend off in order to clinch his signature.
An offer of £86.6 million would likely be required—although Madrid could lower that fee as the deadline edges into view—but that could prove a bargain for a serial Champions League and La Liga winner who has managed 24 or more goal contributions across his last three terms with Los Blancos.