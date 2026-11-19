Former Manchester United star Ashley Young believes Morgan Gibbs-White is the ideal replacement for current club captain Bruno Fernandes when his contract expires next summer.

Fernandes has endured a frustrating and controversial start to the campaign at Old Trafford. Not only have his performances fallen beneath his usually impeccable standards, the 32-year-old caused a stir when publicly criticizing Michael Carrick and his staff for the 4–1 defeat to Como last month.

Just to add more fuel to the fire, it’s since been revealed that Fernandes has refused a second contract offer from the Red Devils to extend his stay beyond the end of the current season.

There remains significant doubt over the attacking midfielder’s future in Manchester, even with Mauricio Pochettino arriving as Carrick’s replacement, and ex-United skipper Young has called on the club to build its future around Gibbs-White rather than Fernandes.

“He’s been unbelievable for the club, the standout performer, but there’s been so much that’s come about. Has he turned down another contract?” Young began on The Overlap Daily. “He’s 33 next year. Age is nothing but a number, but he’s not in his peak. I wouldn’t say he’s past it, but he’s getting older now.

“For me, I would go and sign Morgan Gibbs-White. I’m just throwing that name out there, but [if] you’re thinking a No. 10 and you want to build a team around a player.”

Young added: “He’s young, he’s hungry. He’s just got in the England squad. I think he’s got the capabilities to go and play for—no disrespect to Nottingham Forest—a bigger club. I think he’s someone Manchester United need in his peak years.”

Would Gibbs-White Be an Astute Signing for Man Utd?

Gibbs-White has been sensational for Nottingham Forest. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

United would certainly benefit from adding a player of Gibbs-White’s talents to their roster, although whether it would—or should—necessarily come at the expense of Fernandes is an entirely different conundrum.

The 26-year-old has been inspired for Nottingham Forest over the past four full seasons, and he enjoyed a particularly fruitful 2025–26 campaign as his 15 Premier League goals proved utterly instrumental to the Midlands side avoiding relegation.

Gibbs-White was unfortunate to miss out on a place in England’s 2026 World Cup roster, but has been named in each of the last two squads, with 10 appearances now under his belt.

The midfielder would certainly be able to replicate Fernandes’s creativity. Incredible vision, wonderful technique and devastating precision in the final third make him one of the Premier League’s most effective playmakers.

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Crucially, Gibbs-White is ferocious out of possession, too, working tirelessly to cover every blade of grass no matter the scoreline. He would fit seamlessly into Pochettino’s high-octane system, and provide a younger pair of legs to help lead United’s pressing.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have both failed in pursuits previously, with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis having refused to entertain the Englishman’s sale. That being said, he only has 18 months left on his own contract, and might be angling to join a more ambitious club in his prime.

If Fernandes refuses to commit his future to United, then Gibbs-White would be an excellent successor.