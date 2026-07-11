Jürgen Klopp’s two-year sabbatical as manager is close to coming to an end, courtesy of the Germany national team.

Klopp’s been an influential figure at the 2026 World Cup, but as a pundit rather than as a participating manager on the touchline. He was fiercely critical of the alleged interference fromPresident Trump and the U.S. government in relation to Folarin Balogun’s red card being overturned, and spoke passionately about Germany’s “most unpleasant” early exit from the tournament.

He even remarked that “Julian Nagelsmann is still picking the team—for now,” a comment which drew significant criticism from German legends Andreas Möller and Stefan Effenberg. Klopp apologized soon after.

Nagelsmann stepped away from the job in the immediate aftermath of a debrief between the former Bayern Munich boss and the German Football Association (DFB), and Klopp, who stated when he left Liverpool that he had no desire to ever manage again, was quickly installed as favorite to take charge.

Over the course of the past few weeks, Klopp has changed his tune and confirmed he’s “recharged” and ready to manage again—with stabilizing and returning Germany to its former glory on the international stage of particular interest.

The DFB also took the unusual step of confirming it would seek talks with Klopp, naming him as the preferred candidate to take over in the same statement that announced Nagelsmann’s exit. Those talks, per multiple reports, appear to have led to an “agreement in principle.”

Germany Prepare for New Heavy Metal Era

Jürgen Klopp will soon be on the Germany touchline. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Appointing Klopp isn’t as straightforward as plonking a contract under his nose and asking him to sign. The 56-year-old’s been working as the head of global soccer for Red Bull Group, overseeing its network of clubs in a bid to help them develop and become more influential.

That contract contains a special exit clause specifically for the German national team role, suggesting Klopp’s always had one eye on taking over at some point—just when that would be has always been the great unknown.

It’s likely Klopp will sign a four-year contract once the DFB have negotiated his exit from Red Bull, meaning he’ll manage at Germany at both Euro 2028 and the next World Cup in 2030—providing it qualifies.

“The DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke held their first in-depth talks with Jürgen Klopp yesterday in New York regarding his potential appointment as national team coach,” a statement confirmed on Saturday. “During the constructive exchange, an agreement was reached on the key points of a potential contract. Talks will continue next week.”

The statement concluded that “both sides” are confident that a deal can be agreed, indicating Red Bull’s amenability to allow Klopp to walk away.

Klopp Following in the Footsteps of Managerial Elite

Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino are all regarded as world class managers. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images, Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images, Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images, Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/Getty Images

In an increasingly common trend, the world’s most revered managers are turning to international management after enduring significant burnout at club level.

Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino manage Brazil, England and the United States respectively, while Jorge Jesus, exceptionally well travelled as a club manager, will take over as Portugal’s manager following the departure of Roberto Martínez.

It’s widely expected that Zinedine Zidane will also step into international management after the World Cup, succeeding Didier Deschamps in the France hot seat—he’s already confirmed his intention to walk away from the role after 14 years in charge.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC