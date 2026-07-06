‘Our Game, Not Theirs’—Jurgen Klopp Slams Trump, FIFA Over Balogun Decision

Jürgen Klopp lashed out at FIFA’s decision to lift the suspension handed out to USMNT striker Folarin Balogun, questioning President Trump’s role in the process.

Balogun was shown a straight red card during the USMNT’s 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina for a foul on Tarik Muharemović and FIFA were quick to confirm the Stars and Stripes could not appeal the ruling, highlighting that the striker would serve an automatic one-match ban.

However, on the eve of the clash with Belgium in the round of 16, FIFA reversed its decision and cleared Balogun to play following a conversation with the White House and President Trump, who is known to be close to FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino.

The change in stance triggered a frustrated response from across the world of soccer, and Klopp added a voice of authority to those displeased by the controversy.

“If that really was the case, then that’s crazy,” the incoming manager said during an appearance on Magenta TV. “Let’s just say: this is our game, not theirs. These two people, who both have no idea about football, should have nothing to do with that.

“That was a red card, there’s no two ways about it. We’re sorry for Balogun because he didn’t mean to do it, but that’s what the rules say.”

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Norway Manager: FIFA Setting Worrying Precedent

Folarin Balogun is free to play as things stand. | Sarah Stier//FIFA/Getty Images

The decision to reverse Balogun’s suspension, regardless of whether the initial challenge merited a red card or not, has attracted widespread criticism from fans, pundits and officials from across the globe.

Norway manager Ståle Solbakken paused his celebrations of his side’s 2–1 victory over Brazil to warn FIFA that it has invited trouble by setting a dangerous precedent when it comes to reversing refereeing decisions.

“I have to be honest,” a disappointed Solbakken began. “It was a big mistake by FIFA. It’s not a good decision. He got a red card, VAR concluded that it was red. Then you’re suspended.

“The bad thing here is that if the U.S. beats Belgium, it will always be there. If he scores, the Belgians will be furious. What about the next red card? Is there a committee somewhere that will take it away? It’s a bad, bad, bad, bad, bad decision that is hurting the World Cup.

“I feel sorry for the U.S. If they win, it will always be brought up. It’s not good for the sport. Bad decision by FIFA.”

The controversy may not yet be over as FIFA has granted Belgium permission to appeal the ruling, setting up a nervous build-up to Monday’s game.

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