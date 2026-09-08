How Liverpool’s ‘Record-Breaking’ New Jersey Sponsor Compares to Rival Clubs

Liverpool will replace British bank Standard Chartered as the club’s shirt sponsor from 2027–28 onwards with Turkish Airlines, marking a major jersey change for the first time in 17 years.

Standard Chartered has been in place as Liverpool’s primary shirt sponsor since 2010, while Turkish Airlines will be just the sixth company to have its branding displayed on the front of the club’s shirts since Hitachi became the first almost half a century ago.

That Liverpool do not change shirt sponsors very often adds an extra element of exclusivity.

“The front of the shirt is one of the most recognizable positions in world sport and one that the club has historically reserved for long-term and meaningful partnerships,” Liverpool said.

The branding will feature on the front of men’s, women’s and academy match shirts. AXA is the firm that continues to sponsor Liverpool training attire, while Expedia is the sleeve sponsor on match kit.

The Times and The Athletic simultaneously reported that the five-year Turkish Airlines contract will be worth more than $405 million (£300 million) to Liverpool—at least $81 million (£60 million) per season. It is extremely valuable real estate in the world of soccer.

Standard Chartered was paying $68 million (£50 million) each year for the privilege since it was renewed for the last time in 2022, making this new deal a more lucrative one for the club. Overall, Liverpool’s commercial arm has grown massively since 2010, with revenue last season exceeding $946 million (£700 million) for the first time and a year of the Turkish Airlines contract worth more than the club’s entire commercial income 17 years ago.

How Much Liverpool Will Earn Compared to Rivals

Real Madrid earn more but is not directly comparable. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Liverpool believe their contract with Turkish Airlines to be the most valuable of its kind in all of soccer, surpassing the $75 million worth of Manchester United’s current Snapdragon partnership that began in 2024.

Manchester City and Arsenal both generate more income from their partnerships with Etihad Airways and Emirates, respectively, but those deals are not exclusively shirt agreements. Both airlines also pay for stadium naming rights, with Emirates branding also featuring on Arsenal training gear.

La Liga giants Real Madrid (Emirates) and Barcelona (Spotify) have similarly broader contracts that go beyond match shirts. Emirates also adorns Real Madrid training kit, while Spotify holds both training kit sponsoship and stadium naming rights for Camp Nou, but the latter is contracted separately.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich deals are roughly comparable with Liverpool and Manchester United. But Chelsea lag way behind, having signed a succession of short-term deals in recent seasons after starting four successive seasons without a primary shirt sponsor. The Blues are holding out for a more lucrative contract but onfield turbulence has capped earning potential.

Club Sponsor Annual Value Contract Ends Real Madrid Emirates $116 million* 2031 Man City Etihad Airways $108 million** N/A Arsenal Emirates $88 million ($101 million from 2028)** 2033 Barcelona Spotify $87 million* 2030 Liverpool Turkish Airlines $81 million 2032 Paris Saint-Germain Qatar Airways $81 million 2028 Man Utd Snapdragon $75 million 2029 Bayern Munich Deutsche Telekom $75 million 2032 Tottenham Hotspur AIA $54 million 2027 Chelsea Circle $45 million 2027

*includes training kit

**includes training kit, stadium naming rights

Every Liverpool Shirt Sponsor

Candy, manufacturer of home appliances, is a cult favorite. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Sponsor Years Hitachi 1979–1982 Crown Paints 1982–1988 Candy 1988–1992 Carlsberg 1992–2010 Standard Chartered 2010–2027 Turkish Airlines 2027–2032*

*initial contract length