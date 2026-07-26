How Real Madrid Can Sign Yan Diomande for a Cut-Price Fee

Real Madrid could yet beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of teenage sensation Yan Diomandé, with reports revealing a new approach that could hand Los Blancos the advantage—and save them some money.

The 19-year-old Diomandé has been the subject of much transfer interest already this summer with Premier League giants Liverpool also having seen a bid rejected.

Leipzig are said to be looking for as much as €130 million ($150 million) to part with the winger, who scored 12 times and assisted eight in the Bundesliga in 2025–26, while also being named the league’s Rookie of the Season.

The youngster further enhanced his budding reputation at this summer’s 2026 World Cup, impressing with his drive and creativity as Côte d’Ivoire reached the knockout stages.

Amid the speculation over his future, Diomandé himself has supposedly made back-to-back European champions PSG his preferred destination.

How Real Madrid Can Win Race for Diomandé

Diomande is wanted by PSG and Madrid. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

French outlet RMC Sport reports that Diomandé has “given his word” to PSG. However, the French champions have so far been unwilling to meet Leipzig’s high valuation.

This leaves room for Real Madrid who remain optimistic in their pursuit, despite having an initial offer of €100 million ($114 million), including add-ons rejected by Leipzig.

The report claims that Madrid are considering the possibility of convincing Leipzig to bring down their sky-high asking price by suggesting a delayed departure.

The Bundesliga side have always maintained their desire to keep hold of Diomandé for as long as possible and the option of agreeing a transfer for next summer may be a compromise that suits all parties: Leipzig keep their best player another year, Real Madrid reduce the asking price and Diomandé secures his big move.

What Would Diomande Deal Mean for Vinícius Jr?

Vinícius Jr’s future remains unclear. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

As Real Madrid plot the signing of one superstar, another is edging closer to the exit, with Vinícius Jr linked to Premier League winners Arsenal.

Despite both players being explosive, elite-level wide attackers, there is little yet to suggest a move for Diomande would be connected to Vinícius Jr’s exit. Interestingly, the players share an agency: the Jay-Z-founded Roc Nation Sports.

Though a versatile operator, Diomandé primarily plays off the right wing, while Vinícius favors the left, and Madrid’s ideal situation would be to count on both stars in the coming years.

Club president Florentino Pérez has said publicly that he “would love” Madrid’s No.7 to stay for “the rest of his life,” while he also teased the possibility of further Galáctico-style signings during his re-election campaign.

The complication is Vinícius contract, which is now in its final year. If new terms cannot be agreed before January, Vinícius will be free to speak to other clubs ahead of a free transfer move next summer.

Vinícius himself has always been clear publicly that he wants to stay in Madrid, telling reporters back in April: “I hope I can stay for a long time ... And we’ll continue together for many years.”

As yet, there has been little movement on a new deal with the two parties some distance apart on salary expectations. The recent flurry of transfer reports could be what’s required to spark Madrid into action. However, should the contractual situation remain in gridlock, Madrid may be able to point to Diomandé as proof that life goes on regardless of what happens with Vinícius, even if the Ivorian is not an exact like-for-like replacement.

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