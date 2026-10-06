How to Watch Mexico vs. Chile on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

Tuesday night can’t come soon enough for the Mexico national team, who will take on Chile at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in dire need of a win to jumpstart the Rafael Márquez era.

El Tri produced a shameful performance as they were destroyed by the USMNT on Saturday night to make it three straight winless games to start Márquez’s tenure. Growing pains were expected with the rookie manager and patience is required, but Mexico has been largely unconvincing in the last two games and desperately need a strong showing to end the international window.

Chile had a full week off after dropping consecutive games against Canada and the USMNT in the opening week of action of the extended international window. Nicolás Córdova’s side might not resemble the Chile team that dominated South American soccer for a period in the mid-2010s, but it’ll look to take advantage of a suddenly under pressure Mexico side.

The positive momentum El Tri built during the 2026 World Cup all but disappeared in a matter of days. Now, Márquez’s men must respond with a victory or else the critics will be loud and harsh until the team reconvenes in a month’s time.

Here’s how you can watch Mexico take on Chile on a suddenly very important friendly match on Tuesday night.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Chile Kick-Off?

Location : Los Angeles, California

: Los Angeles, California Stadium : United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Date : Tuesday, Oct. 6.

: Tuesday, Oct. 6. Kick-off Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Chile on TV and Live Stream

TUDN and Univision have the rights to the match in the United States, with El Tri fans also able to stream the game through Univision NOW, TUDN App and ViX.

There are currently no English speaking broadcasts for Mexico’s bout with Chile.

As always, Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN will broadcast the match in Mexico. Streaming alternatives include Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes and ViX.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes, ViX

What’s Next for Mexico, Chile?

Rafa Márquez must lead Mexico to the Concacaf Nations League finals. | Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The first expanded September-October FIFA international break will come to an end after Tuesday’s clash, with players from both teams returning to their respective clubs.

Mexico will return to action in November in the final international window of 2026 with the first two official matches of Márquez’s tenure. El Tri still awaits to know who it’ll as it starts its Concacaf Nations League title defense next month’s two-legged quarterfinals. Reports indicate Márquez will manage his first match on home soil at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey in the return leg of the tie.

For Chile, 2026 action ends with a pair of home and away friendly matches against Colombia next month.