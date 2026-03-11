For the fifth time in as many seasons, Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet in the Champions League knockout rounds, with the Bernabéu witnessing the first leg of the 2025–26 round of 16 tie between the two juggernauts.

Winners of three of the past four Champions League titles, Real Madrid and Man City exude European heritage. Although neither side have been overly dominant this term, the tie promises to deliver an absolute soccer spectacle and it could ignite the winning side in their quest for another European crown.

City secured direct qualification to the last 16 in large part because of their 2–1 victory away at the Bernabéu back in December. Now, they’ll aim to produce a similar type of result on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid, now under new manager Álvaro Arbeloa, eliminated Benfica in the knockout playoffs thanks to an inspired tie from Vinicius Junior. Los Blancos are ridden by injuries, but inside the walls of the Bernabéu, magical moments during big European nights happen more often than not.

Here is how to watch Wednesday’s thrilling Champions League clash in the Spanish Capital.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Bernabéu

: Bernabéu Date : Wednesday, March 11

: Wednesday, March 11 Kick-Off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

There’s a growing animosity between the two rivals. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

As always, fans in the United States know Paramount+ is the go to way to watch Champions League action. Spanish coverage for for Madrid’s bout against City will be available in America on DAZN.

Audiences in the United Kingdom can watch the tasty clash through TNT Sports 1, the official home of the Champions league in the country. Other options include discovery+ and the discovery+ App

DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada will broadcast the match for Canadian audiences. In Mexico, Fox One has the exclusive rights for the heavyweight clash.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, DAZN United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

What’s Next for Real Madrid and Man City?

Both sides have important league games following the first leg, with Madrid and City both chasing the top spot in the title race in La Liga and the Premier League.

Los Blancos will host relegation candidates Elche on Saturday looking to close the gap to Barcelona before making the trip to Manchester for the second leg at the Etihad Stadium next Tuesday.

Man City will also be in action on Saturday when they travel to London to take on West Ham United aiming to keep up their pursuit of Arsenal in the Premier League. They will then return home to prepare for Madrid’s visit for the second leg.

