How the World Reacted to Harry Kane’s 2026 Ballon d’Or Win

The eyes of the entire soccer world were firmly focused on the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards on Monday night, with millions sharing their thoughts on social media throughout the ceremony.

The most prestigious award of the night went to England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who was recognized as the best player in the world with the first Ballon d’Or triumph of his career. At the same time, Alexia Putellas took home the third Women’s Ballon d’Or of her career, going level with former Barcelona teammate Aitana Bonmatí as the most successful women’s player in Ballon d’Or history.

Many other men’s and women's stars were recognized with other prestigious awards across various categories throughout the evening.

The annual Ballon d’Or award gala has become soccer’s most glamorous event; a night full of glitz, glamor and pageantry that celebrated the best of the best in the sport.

Current and former players, soccer figures and fans all over the world took to social media to react to the as the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards unfolded, adding to the folklore of the most prestigious award ceremony event in soccer.

Soccer World Reacts to Harry Kane Winning 2026 Ballon d’Or

Harry Kane experienced all the emotions after winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d’Or

It took longer than expected but eventually we reached the most awaited moment of the Ballon d’Or ceremony. Then, appropriately, 33-year-old Kane took home the most prestigious individual award in the sport, winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or award—the first of his career.

After months of speculation and public campaigning—especially from podium finishers Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal—it was Kane who added his name to the list of legendary Ballon d’Or winners.

There’s no such thing as overnight success. pic.twitter.com/ix9aiInexe — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 26, 2026

Work hard in silence. Let success be your noise. 🏆 — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 26, 2026

A quick message on what it means to me personally to win the Ballon d’Or!! 🙌🏆 pic.twitter.com/T8Osuy0as4 — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 27, 2026

The best player in the world.



Our 2026 #BallonDor winner: HARRY KANE! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 pic.twitter.com/kSC25NPI77 — England (@England) October 26, 2026

🏆 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐘 𝐊𝐀𝐍𝐄 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐍 𝐃'𝐎𝐑 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fqR2mCId71 — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 26, 2026

Social Media Reacts to Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Win

As soon as Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazário announced Kane as the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner, social media went into a frenzy, with millions celebrating the Englishman’s victory.

work hard in silence. pic.twitter.com/sfWsq8IkFX — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 27, 2026

If we’re being honest, Harry Kane did deserve it. Good precedent for the Ballon D’or that they didn’t just make it a popularity contest — B (@utdbrxy) October 26, 2026

Harry Kane going from football’s most famous trophyless player to a Ballon d’Or winner might be the greatest example of why changing employers can improve your life. — Alex Goldberg (@GoldbergCFC) October 26, 2026

Gave Harry Kane a standing ovation in my dorm room and woke my roommates up. pic.twitter.com/wbm4OCuqSk — HSN 🇵🇸 (@Scoretxka) October 26, 2026

First goalkeeper to win a Ballon d’Or since Lev Yashin in 1963 👏 pic.twitter.com/6gIZoQMs18 — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) October 26, 2026

“What has Harry Kane won that’s actually respectable?” pic.twitter.com/OxdNVfZaJm — 💎 (@TJayyyy_1) October 26, 2026

But, as expected, for all the celebrations and praise that rained down on Kane, there were also many who were unimpressed with the 2026 Ballon d’Or outcome.

Ballon dor for scoring in Germany. Games gone — .. (@BodegaaCat) October 26, 2026

Harry Kane the Balon D'or winner who was outperformed by Bellingham for country and Olise for club. — FUT Donkey (@FUTDonkey) October 26, 2026

Harry Kane deserves it. Was class against Argentina. Really showed up against 76 yo Messi — JB (@jb2forty) October 26, 2026

Lewandowksi watching Kane win a Ballon D’or for statpadding in the Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/wjee6KMQXz — . (@M4RZ0V3LLI) October 26, 2026

In the end, the next Ballon d’Or winner that makes the entires soccer world happy will be the best. Kane, though, was spectacular in 2025–26 and had as good a case as any player to take home the award.

Kane’s victory overshadowed all else, but there were other moments during the 2026 Ballon d’Or red carpet and ceremony that went viral on social media.

Social Media Reacts to 2026 Ballon d’Or Awards: Best Moments

Lamine Yamal’s Outfit Instantly Goes Viral

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was one of the last nominees to arrive at the Ballon d’Or gala. Once he did step out of a white van, though, people instantly flooded social media with opinions about a rather unique outfit choice—mainly the bright-pink accessory (presumably a flower?) that decorated his suit jacket.

The internet didn’t let the teenager hear the end of it.

Sorry im too focused on the sea anemone he has stolen from the great barrier reef and stuck onto his lapel https://t.co/8rYO1DcIht — gabi potter | realised (@blaugranartista) October 26, 2026

Lamine Yamal should arrest his tailor after the show because what tf is this unprofessional sewing 😂 pic.twitter.com/ubmWC2Tn3h — AFC BABE 💖 ✨ (@Afc_Babe) October 26, 2026

Lamine Yamal has arrived and what is he wearing? Dripped to receive another Kopa trophy surely 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Lbqm3UanFG — 𝐟𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐯 (@fedevalv_) October 26, 2026

Still, there were some who defended the teenager’s bold fashion choice.

Lamine Yamal's outfit is actually dope. Thank God he didn't copy that Messi's suit at the princess award. #ballondor https://t.co/wAOUE3IoWo — Football Martha (@Footballmartha) October 26, 2026

In his eye-catching outfit, Yamal was the first player to go on stage at the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards, taking home the first award of the night and becoming the first player in history to win the Kopa Trophy three different times.

LAMINE YAMAL IS THE 2026 MEN YOUNG TALENT OF THE YEAR!



✅ 2024

✅ 2025

✅ 2026



The Spanish wonderboy is unstoppable.#ballondor with @adidasUK pic.twitter.com/06xA9tnaS2 — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) October 26, 2026

The year is 2076, and Lamine Yamal wins his 53rd Best Young Player of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/ffw3e0xxGs — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 26, 2026

Spanish Soccer Dominates 2026 Ballon d’Or Awards

Outside of Bukayo Saka winning the 2026 Socrates Award for Fair Play, Spanish players and teams dominated the first seven awards of the night.

Lamine Yamal and Vicky López won the Kopa Trophy, Luis de la Fuente and Pere Romeu were named the men’s and women’s Coaches of the Year, Unai Simón and Cata Coll were recognized as the best goalkeepers in the world and Barcelona Femení won the Women’s Club of the Year award.

It was pure domination from Spanish soccer, and it was impossible for fans watching at home to ignore.

Lamine

Vicky

Pere Romeu

De la Fuente

Unai Simón

Cata Coll#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/ZCMp5gCZRk — Juanma Romero (@Guardiolato) October 26, 2026

we’re gonna be half fluent in spanish after tonight — L (@Iewdawg) October 26, 2026

They should have just hosted the ceremony in Spain instead of wasting our time. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) October 26, 2026

MAY AS WELL CALL IT THE BALON DE ESPANA💀 — Lee Gunner (@leegx82) October 26, 2026

Arsenal’s Gabriel Forced to Relieve Nightmare Moment

Spare a thought for Arsenal center back Gabriel. The Brazilian was in attendance at the London Palladium theatre, and If the disappointment of seeing Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal in the race for the club of the year award wasn’t bad enough, they played a slow-motion replay of the penalty he missed which crowned the Parisian’s back-to-back Champions League winners.

Gabriel watching that penalty miss on the big screen pic.twitter.com/gNopyffiVV — ＊ (@jaraaxz) October 26, 2026

'PSG wins the team of the year'



Camera man to Gabriel: pic.twitter.com/HgMXfkMN85 — Dubois (@CFC_Dubois) October 26, 2026

Gabriel had to watch his pen miss live in the flesh again 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jGhxl14JU4 — tw (@T2MTW) October 26, 2026

Gabriel penalty miss in front of his eyes 😭😭😭 — NK1 (@RoyalKimmich) October 26, 2026

Making Gabriel watch his penalty miss at the ceremony is DARK — 72 (@72LFC_) October 26, 2026