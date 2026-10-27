How the World Reacted to Harry Kane’s 2026 Ballon d’Or Win
The eyes of the entire soccer world were firmly focused on the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards on Monday night, with millions sharing their thoughts on social media throughout the ceremony.
The most prestigious award of the night went to England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who was recognized as the best player in the world with the first Ballon d’Or triumph of his career. At the same time, Alexia Putellas took home the third Women’s Ballon d’Or of her career, going level with former Barcelona teammate Aitana Bonmatí as the most successful women’s player in Ballon d’Or history.
Many other men’s and women's stars were recognized with other prestigious awards across various categories throughout the evening.
The annual Ballon d’Or award gala has become soccer’s most glamorous event; a night full of glitz, glamor and pageantry that celebrated the best of the best in the sport.
Current and former players, soccer figures and fans all over the world took to social media to react to the as the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards unfolded, adding to the folklore of the most prestigious award ceremony event in soccer.
Soccer World Reacts to Harry Kane Winning 2026 Ballon d’Or
Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d’Or
It took longer than expected but eventually we reached the most awaited moment of the Ballon d’Or ceremony. Then, appropriately, 33-year-old Kane took home the most prestigious individual award in the sport, winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or award—the first of his career.
After months of speculation and public campaigning—especially from podium finishers Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal—it was Kane who added his name to the list of legendary Ballon d’Or winners.
Social Media Reacts to Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Win
As soon as Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazário announced Kane as the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner, social media went into a frenzy, with millions celebrating the Englishman’s victory.
But, as expected, for all the celebrations and praise that rained down on Kane, there were also many who were unimpressed with the 2026 Ballon d’Or outcome.
In the end, the next Ballon d’Or winner that makes the entires soccer world happy will be the best. Kane, though, was spectacular in 2025–26 and had as good a case as any player to take home the award.
Kane’s victory overshadowed all else, but there were other moments during the 2026 Ballon d’Or red carpet and ceremony that went viral on social media.
Social Media Reacts to 2026 Ballon d’Or Awards: Best Moments
Lamine Yamal’s Outfit Instantly Goes Viral
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was one of the last nominees to arrive at the Ballon d’Or gala. Once he did step out of a white van, though, people instantly flooded social media with opinions about a rather unique outfit choice—mainly the bright-pink accessory (presumably a flower?) that decorated his suit jacket.
The internet didn’t let the teenager hear the end of it.
Still, there were some who defended the teenager’s bold fashion choice.
In his eye-catching outfit, Yamal was the first player to go on stage at the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards, taking home the first award of the night and becoming the first player in history to win the Kopa Trophy three different times.
Spanish Soccer Dominates 2026 Ballon d’Or Awards
Outside of Bukayo Saka winning the 2026 Socrates Award for Fair Play, Spanish players and teams dominated the first seven awards of the night.
Lamine Yamal and Vicky López won the Kopa Trophy, Luis de la Fuente and Pere Romeu were named the men’s and women’s Coaches of the Year, Unai Simón and Cata Coll were recognized as the best goalkeepers in the world and Barcelona Femení won the Women’s Club of the Year award.
It was pure domination from Spanish soccer, and it was impossible for fans watching at home to ignore.
Arsenal’s Gabriel Forced to Relieve Nightmare Moment
Spare a thought for Arsenal center back Gabriel. The Brazilian was in attendance at the London Palladium theatre, and If the disappointment of seeing Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal in the race for the club of the year award wasn’t bad enough, they played a slow-motion replay of the penalty he missed which crowned the Parisian’s back-to-back Champions League winners.
Roberto Casillas is a writer for SI FC, focusing primarily on FC Barcelona, the Mexico National Team, Liga MX and all things Latin American football. Born and raised in Mexico City, he developed a deep passion for football from an early age and fell in love with Cruz Azul. The once future star of Mexican football still likes to showcase what’s left of his talent on the Sunday league pitch. He’s also a big fan of the New England Patriots—so much so he moved to the region for four years—, Chicago Cubs and is a life-long Formula 1 follower. When he takes a break from sports, he enjoys traveling the world, watching the latest great TV show, going to concerts and spending plenty of time with friends and family.