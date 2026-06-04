Is Mateus Fernandes Worth $108 Million for Arsenal, Man Utd?

West Ham United value prized asset Mateus Fernandes at approximately $108 million (£80 million) amid significant interest from Premier League behemoths Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Hammers are resigned to losing the Portuguese playmaker this summer after being relegated to the Championship. The Premier League Young Player of the Season nominee is likely to lead a mass exodus at the London Stadium.

The Times have revealed that Arsenal and Man Utd are among the front-runners for the 21-year-old’s signature, last season’s Premier League title winners having “expressed an interest” as Mikel Arteta seeks to build a dynasty. Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is also on Arsenal’s radar.

West Ham don’t want to sell, but may be forced to in order to comply with financial regulations. Demotion to the second tier puts them in an awkward negotiating position.

But is Fernandes, who was signed last summer for just $51 million, really worth such a colossal sum?

What Does Fernandes Offer Premier League’s Elite?

Fernandes has immense potential. | IMAGO/NurPhoto

While all European behemoths will be on high alert regarding Fernandes, Arsenal and Man Utd will be desperate to jump the queue given the player’s enormous potential and burgeoning talent.

Fernandes now has two seasons of Premier League experience to his name, blossoming with Southampton and West Ham during relegation campaigns. Even within dysfunctional sides, he’s managed to garner positive attention.

Three goals and four assists in the Premier League for West Ham are hardly awe-inspiring numbers, but the underlying data supports Fernandes’s status as one of the world’s brightest up-and-comers.

The versatile midfielder, who generally thrives in central and attacking midfield, led the Hammers for accurate passes per 90 last term, often dictating attacking sequences despite his side’s general willingness to cede possession. Thirty-seven chances created only trailed Jarrod Bowen (45), and Fernandes’s stellar passing range adds him to the lengthy list of expert Portuguese distributors.

Out of possession, he’s willing to do the dirty work. Only two West Ham players bested his average of 11 defensive contributions per 90, and a tireless work ethic is matched by an aggression in the challenge which saw him pick up seven bookings.

Right now, Fernandes is an all-rounder in the engine room, capable of being moulded into a box-to-box crasher or elegant attacking midfielder depending on the system.

How Does Fernandes Compare to Arsenal, Man Utd’s Midfielders?

Arsenal and Man Utd already boast some incredible options. | Alex Pantling/The FA/Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Poppy Townson/MUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images

Fernandes certainly has some way to go before reaching the standards of his namesake Bruno at Old Trafford, or the heights hit by Declan Rice in north London. The midfielder is still raw and needs expert tutelage to facilitate his development into a player worthy of donning the red of Arsenal or Man Utd.

The ex-Southampton star still lacks the creativity of Bruno Fernandes or, to a much lesser extent, Rice. Many of the chances the star midfielders created last season came from set pieces, which Bowen primarily took for West Ham, but the youngster conjured just three big chances for the admittedly underperforming Irons—fewer than 131 other players in the Premier League.

With a natural penchant for eye-catching passes and a high ceiling, however, there’s no reason Fernandes’s creativity couldn’t flourish in a different environment and alongside stronger players.

Defensively, his numbers are more impressive, with more tackles per 90 than any Arsenal or Man Utd player last season—barring Casemiro, with whom he’s tied at 3.1. In terms of overall defensive contributions, only 10 players surpassed his total of 369, with one of those being Rice.

Fernandes still has improvements to make in every aspect of his game, which is understandable given his age, but the midfielder’s Premier League experience and the balance he offers in the engine room make him an intriguing option this summer.

Should Arsenal, Man Utd Sign Fernandes for $108 Million?

Fernandes is a promising talent. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

It could be now or never for Arsenal and Man Utd. A better opportunity to sign Fernandes may never appear, with the midfielder all but certain to make a switch this summer and likely to one of Europe’s leading sides.

However, the fear of missing out is not a reason to sign a player. Arsenal will have their pick of midfield talents this summer and could find a cheaper alternative from outside of English soccer, while Man Utd are already signing Éderson and have been closely linked with Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton—both of whom appear better signings.

Unfortunately with Fernandes, there are just too many unknowns. How will he function in an elite team? Where is his best long-term position? Will he be able to justify such a mammoth fee off the back of two relegation campaigns?

While an undoubtedly talented individual who could rise to the top, the risk attached could prove too great for either club to take the gamble.

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