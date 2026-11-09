Kylian Mbappe Ends Year-Long Wait for Prestigious La Liga Honor

Kylian Mbappé has won La Liga Player of the Month for October, claiming the monthly award for the first time in exactly one year after his most recent victory in October 2025.

The Frenchman helped Real Madrid emerge victorious from their three La Liga games in October, a month in which Los Blancos overcame early season struggles and discovered their best version.

A strong performance in the 1–0 win against Villarreal was followed by a brace in the 4–1 demolition of Sevilla. Then, in the biggest game of the La Liga season so far, Mbappé scored a brace at the Camp Nou as Los Blancos spoiled Barcelona’s perfect domestic record with a massive 2–1 win in the first El Clásico of the campaign. In the process, Mbappé reached 100 career goals donning Real Madrid’s shirt.

Mbappé outshined Lamine Yamal in El Clásico and helped Real Madrid close the gap to Barcelona atop the standings to three points. As a result, the Frenchman beat Yamal, Gonçalo Guedes, Alejandro Grimaldo and Matías Dituro to join Raphinha as the two La Liga Player of the Month winners of 2026–27 so far.

The recognition sees Mbappé end his year-long drought without the accolade. Now, the 27-year-old has won the La Liga Player of the Month award four total times since joining Real Madrid, the joint-most during that span alongside Yamal.

After two more to start November, Mbappé is up to 13 La Liga goals this season, two behind Raphinha and perfectly positioned to challenge for his third consecutive Pichichi trophy.

Joe Mourinho Named La Liga Manager of the Month

José Mourinho is proving his doubters wrong. | Adam Pretty/UEFA/Getty Images

Mbappé wasn’t the only Real Madrid member recognized by La Liga, as José Mourinho took home the Manager of the Month award for October.

Since club action resumed following the September-October international break, Mourinho has emphatically silenced those who claimed he was no longer capable of leading one of the best teams in the world. Real Madrid won all three of their October La Liga games and are playing some of their best soccer in years.

Mourinho’s masterpiece came in El Clásico, when he completely outclassed Hansi Flick tactically and every decision he made, from the opening game plan to his substitutions, couldn’t have been better. In his highly anticipated El Clásico return, Mourinho showed he’s still “The Special One,” handing the German boss his first home defeat in the rivalry and ending Barcelona’s run of 23-straight home wins in the league.

The Portuguese manager, unsurprisingly, beat Diego Simeone and Pellegrino Matarazzo to take home the monthly prize. It’s the first time Mourinho has won the award, given it was first handed out during the 2013–14 season, after Mourinho’s first chapter at the Bernabéu came to an end.

Now, Mourinho becomes the first Real Madrid manager to win the award since Xabi Alonso in August 2025.

Entering the November international break, Real Madrid have won six straight in La Liga and eight straight in all competitions. As the 2026–27 campaign ramps up, Mourinho has turned Real Madrid into undisputed title contenders both in Spain and Europe—which shouldn’t be that surprising, yet it hasn’t been the case during the last two seasons.