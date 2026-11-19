The Ballon d’Or might be tucked away in Harry Kane’s personal trophy cabinet, but soccer’s awards season rumbles on, with Kylian Mbappé poised to avenge his snub at the next gala ceremony.

Mbappé ended up finishing second to Kane in last month’s Ballon d’Or vote by just 28 points—the fourth-closest margin in the award’s 70-year history.

The 27-year-old, who campaigned hard for the award from France Football, came within a hair’s breadth of the golden trophy thanks to his top-scoring antics in La Liga, the Champions League and World Cup last year, but was bested by Kane’s record-breaking season. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal completed the top three.

Curiously, while Kane topped Ballon d’Or vote, the Bayern Munich and England striker was then not included in the 2026 FIFPRO World XI, voted on by 26,317 professional footballers from 75 countries—with Mbappé, Yamal and Erling Haaland named as the team’s forwards. The France forward received the most votes of any outfield player.

Mbappé Leads the Vote for Globe Soccer

The nominees for Best Men's Player at the 2026 BEYOND Developments GLOBE SOCCER Awards



Congratulations to all the nominees.



Vote for your finalists via the link in bio, at https://t.co/ZFEV3AEjn3, or on the Globe Soccer App. pic.twitter.com/upBO8mZFQ0 — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) November 18, 2026

Next up on the calendar of glitzy galas is the Globe Soccer Awards, with its Dubai ceremony set for Dec. 28.

On Wednesday, Globe Soccer dropped its lists of nominees ahead of its 17th edition, with Kane, Mbappé and Yamal all, unsurprisingly, on the 26-strong shortlist for Best Men’s Player.

The list largely mirrors that of the more prestigious Ballon d’Or, with one notable exception being the inclusion of in-form Barcelona forward Raphinha.

Nominees for the Globe Soccer Best Men’s Player 2026

In addition to the men’s award, there are categories for Best Women’s Player, Best Men’s Club, Best Women’s Club, Best Coach, Best Forward, Best Midfielder, Best Defender, Best Goalkeeper, Emerging Player, Best Middle East Player and the bizarre Fans’ Historic Club Award.

Voting for the Globe Soccer awards take place in stages, with fans casting their votes across all 12 categories online in two separate phases to whittle down the shortlists.

The fan results ultimately only count for 20% of the overall weighting, with a panel of judges (including journalists, agents, coaches, and ex-players) getting the other 80% of the decision making.

As it stands, Mbappé is the clear favorite in the public vote, currently holding 37.3% of the online poll for Best Men’s Player. Yamal ranks second with 17%, while Kane has just 1.3%. Both Messi and Bellingham have around 11% each at the time of writing. Last year’s winner, Dembélé, meanwhile, has not broken 1%.

A lower-ranking, yet still flashy, fixture on the awards circuit, the Globe Soccer Awards, dubbed the Dubai d’Or, have faced criticism for past biases towards Cristiano Ronaldo and for the much-ridiculed “Agent of the Year Award”—regularly presented to Jorge Mendes.