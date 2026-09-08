Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Barcola Ready to Be Unleashed

Another special European night under the Anfield floodlights arrives on Wednesday as Liverpool kick off their Champions League campaign against Atlético Madrid.

The Reds ran out 3–2 victors in last season’s league phase meeting courtesy of Virgil van Dijk’s stoppage-time header, but, on Andoni Iraola’s competition debut, they will be eager for a more straightforward triumph.

Iraola has some difficult decisions to make when naming his first Champions League XI and all eyes will be on whether summer signing Bradley Barcola earns a start. There are other tough calls in defense and midfield for the Spanish coach.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up for Atléti’s visit.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid

Bradley Barcola should make his first start.

GK: Alisson—The Brazilian will be making his seventh Champions League appearance against Atléti—two more than against any other opponent. There have been just two clean sheets in six past meetings.

RB: Ronald Araújo—The Barcelona loanee knows plenty about Los Rojiblancos and enters the upcoming duel brimming with confidence after an excellent outing during last Friday’s win over Ipswich Town.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—The Frenchman is making his first-ever Champions League appearance and could come up against Julián Alvarez, who might make his return to the Atléti team following the summer’s transfer saga.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool’s match-winner against the Spaniards on Matchday 1 last season, Van Dijk is still awaiting an inevitable bullet header to open his account for the new campaign.

LB: Milos Kerkez—Kerkez, who has struggled early in the campaign, appears likely to come up against the industrious Giuliano Simeone, son of Atléti boss Diego, on Wednesday. That will prove a battle of work ethic over technical class.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The burden appears to have been somewhat eased on Liverpool’s undisputed 2025–26 Player of the Season, with others stepping up to match his consistent performances.

Pick Your Liverpool XI

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine has cast doubt over his Liverpool future after revealing frustrations over his contract situation in the build-up to the match. He should start regardless, with Ryan Gravenberch perhaps coming in against Fulham at the weekend.

RW: Cody Gakpo—Liverpool are mightily relieved to have kept Gakpo in the building amid exit rumors. The Dutchman has started the season with a goal and three assists, with two of the latter expertly executed against Ipswich.

AM: Florian Wirtz—Consistency remains Wirtz’s greatest obstacle on Merseyside. The German’s encouraging display against Nottingham Forest was sandwiched in between forgettable games with Newcastle United and Ipswich.

LW: Bradley Barcola—Gakpo could be moved to the right-hand side to facilitate Barcola’s first Liverpool start. The two-time Champions League winner made a cameo from the bench against Ipswich and swiftly set a Premier League record for the term.

ST: Alexander Isak—Isak’s double against Ipswich is exactly what Liverpool supporters have been waiting for across the past year. The first strike showcased his power, while the second underscored his intelligence and composure.