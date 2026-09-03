Seven Transfer Sagas to Watch Ahead of 2027 January Window

Now that the 2026 summer transfer window is closed, it’s only right to look ahead to January, when the chaos of the last few months can start all over again.

Deadline Day was a fitting end to a frenetic transfer window somewhat disrupted by the 2026 World Cup. Enzo Fernández completed a blockbuster transfer to Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus was given a lifeline at Barcelona and Folarin Balogun’s failed move to Everton created a domino effect that robbed Chelsea of signing Lamine Camara as a replacement for the aforementioned Fernández.

Adding to the thrill were all the moves that didn’t get done. The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal still have glaring holes that need addressing, while outcast players throughout England and Spain remain in need of escape routes.

The stage is set for an action-packed January transfer window, where this summer’s unresolved storylines will come back to the forefront.

Julián Alvarez

The Julián Alvarez will no doubt get back going in January. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It was the saga of the summer. Julián Alvarez publicly pleaded for a transfer to fulfill his dream of joining Barcelona, but Atlético Madrid constantly roadblocked his plans, reminding the defending Spanish champions—and Alvarez himself—of a six-year contract and $581 million (€500 million) release clause.

Arsenal and even briefly Real Madrid emerged as potential escape routes for the Argentine, but he was hellbent on making Camp Nou his new home. In the end, Diego Simeone refused to let his star forward go to Barcelona, and the summer transfer window shut without a resolution.

Reports have already claimed Barcelona will try again for Alvarez’s signature in January, though it’s hard to imagine Atlético Madrid suddenly pulling a U-turn in just a few months time.

Should the situation become truly unbearable for Alvarez at the Metropolitano, he could revisit Arsenal’s interest in the winter. Mikel Arteta did not secure an attacking reinforcement on Deadline Day and would surely be keen on bringing the 26-year-old to north London.

Lamine Camara

Lamine Camara was supposed to join Chelsea. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Lamine Camara was already planning a new chapter of his career at Stamford Bridge when Monaco ripped up his transfer at the eleventh hour on Deadline Day. The midfielder was in line to become Fernández’s replacement at Chelsea before his club pulled the plug.

Xabi Alonso now has a major hole in his squad, one he will rush to fill as soon as the January transfer window opens. Camara is the obvious option for the Spaniard to go for, along with Roma midfielder Manu Koné.

The prospect of a winter transfer could be further complicated by Liverpool, though. Recent reports claim the Reds are keen on the 22-year-old and could move for him either in January or next summer as a replacement for Alexis Mac Allister.

It’s beginning to look like the Deadline Day drama was just the tip of the iceberg.

Endrick

Endrick faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Endrick made the decision to stay at Real Madrid this summer instead of going out on loan again despite interest from Lyon and Liverpool, among others. The Brazilian claimed the No. 9 shirt and was keen on proving himself to new boss José Mourinho.

Except the arrival of Carlos Espí and an untimely muscle injury once again throws Endrick’s future in doubt. In the time the striker has spent on the sidelines, Espí has taken his place in Mourinho’s squad, marking his Real Madrid debut with a last-minute winner against Espanyol.

If Endrick fails to break back into the team over the next few months, it’s highly likely the young forward will decide to leave in January for a second straight season. There’s value in the Brazil international developing his game at a different club as opposed to sitting on Real Madrid’s bench.

The biggest question will be where Endrick decides to go, if he does indeed leave the Bernabéu.

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo’s future has taken some twists and turns this summer. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

As the summer transfer window neared its conclusion, it looked like Cody Gakpo was swapping his red shirt for a sky blue one. Manchester City bid $108.4 million (£80 million) for the Liverpool winger, but the Reds stunningly rejected the offer.

Andoni Iraola could not secure a replacement for Gakpo, seeing moves for Crystal Palace’s Ismaïla Sarr and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh amount to nothing. Liverpool could go for either option again in the winter, which would give Gapko the green light to leave.

Except City quickly pivoted and signed Iliman Ndiaye from Everton on Deadline Day. The club likely will no longer be interested in Gakpo come January. Tottenham Hotspur were also linked with the Dutchman this summer, but they instead welcomed Mykhailo Mudryk on loan on Sept. 1.

Should Gakpo, now battling for minutes with Bradley Barcola, still want out of Merseyside come January, he could be in for a rude awakening—or at least an unexpected suitor.

Alejandro Balde

Alejandro Balde was leaning toward a transfer this summer. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Alejandro Balde finds himself in a rather precarious situation at Barcelona. The left back was publicly called out by manager Hansi Flick, who accused the player of “not [being] here 100%” at the start of the season.

The German boss then dropped Balde from his squad for Barcelona’s La Liga opener and then kept him on the bench against Athletic Club and Rayo Vallecano. All the while, transfer speculation swirled, with Manchester United emerging as a potential destination for the Spaniard.

But the Red Devils reportedly were only interested in a loan for Balde, while Barcelona wanted a permanent transfer. The move evaporated, keeping the 22-year-old in Catalonia until at least January.

Talks could potentially reignite between the two sides once the winter window opens considering United did not sign a left back this summer. Plus, Balde is unlikely to get much playing time, now third in Flick’s pecking order behind João Cancelo and Xavi Espart.

Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee remains an outcast at Old Trafford. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Joshua Zirkzee’s time at United has been nothing short of a nightmare. The striker has scored just nine goals in 75 appearances and quickly became nothing more than depth option—if that—following the arrivals of Benjamin Šeško, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in 2025.

It’s clear his time is largely up at Old Trafford, but a move never materialized this summer. Links to Juventus and Fiorentina never amounted to the real thing, and a last-ditch attempt from Everton on Deadline Day was reportedly rebuffed by United due to how little time was left on the window clock.

Now Zirkzee must wait until January to once again explore a move out of Manchester, where he is no doubt discontent with wasting away on the bench. The Dutchman has not even made his season debut yet, despite Šeško’s fitness woes.

It’s easy to imagine a move to Serie A once again becoming an option in the winter, or perhaps the Toffees will come knocking back on United’s door after they failed to sign Balogun on Deadline Day.

Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun was at the center of controversy this summer. | Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Speaking of Balogun, it’s anyone’s guess whether the American striker remains at Monaco in January or reignites his original plans of a transfer. The former Arsenal man was inches away from a Premier League return when a failed medical at Everton changed the trajectory of his season.

The Toffees originally stepped away from the deal, but then came back to the table in the weaning hours of Deadline Day. It was Balogun, though, who opted against completing the move to Merseyside after how he was treated.

Now the 25-year-old is forced to make good with Monaco, unless they can sell to a still-open market, even after he planned on leaving following a strong World Cup campaign with the U.S. men’s national team. Even if things go smoothly, Balogun could still want to take the next step in his career and leave Ligue 1 to return to England should an offer come in during the winter window.

But it’s also plausible that his failed Everton move turned off some potential suitors.