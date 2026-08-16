There’s a Lot to Like About Liverpool’s Starting XI—But That’s Only Half the Battle

Liverpool had a lot to contend with this summer, from the departure of bona fide legend Mohamed Salah, to changing managers, more players so far leaving than arriving and some chastening preseason results.

But, after recording a win over Como at Anfield on Sunday, things felt a little more positive for the Reds on the eve of 2026–27—an opening day trip to Newcastle United is one week away.

Liverpool hosted the ambitious Serie A unit in a final friendly match of the summer, with first-half goals from Cody Gakpo and Jérémy Jacquet delivering a 2–0 scoreline. Earlier in the day, the clubs had put out different teams in a training game behind closed doors that finished 0–0.

Andoni Iraola oversaw victories against Sunderland and Wrexham in late July, before alarming losses to Leeds United and Monaco followed. Liverpool led 2–0 in both matches, only to concede four goals and three goals respectively without reply.

After being beaten by Monaco, Iraola—known for a high-intensity, high-energy style of play at Bournemouth—admitted the players were not physically ready. “Right now, we probably don’t have much more [than 30 minutes], in terms of the levels required to play like this.”

The Spaniard warned “it will take time” to build that fitness and that “more training” is the only way to do it. A week further on, Como met a different Liverpool. This time, a 2–0 lead did not crumble into a second-half collapse. This was only the second clean sheet of the summer and the first against top-flight opposition—the Reds previously shutout Wrexham.

Como dominated possession, had more shots, shots on target and corners, so it felt like something of a corner turned for Iraola and Liverpool at precisely the right time.

Liverpool Starting XI on Track

Jérémy Jacquet will learn plenty from Virgil van Dijk. | Darren Staples'AFP/Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister played in the behind-closed-doors match held at Liverpool’s training center, getting his first minutes of the summer after going all the way to the World Cup final with Argentina less than a month ago. Víctor Muñoz, a non-playing member of Spain’s victorious squad, was also involved even though he played some of the Monaco encounter.

Everyone else who played a part was either a first-team backup—including Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa among them—or an academy prospect.

The XI Iraola named for the Anfield match looked pretty much like Liverpool’s strongest team.

Jacquet overcame a summer injury setback to play his first match since February, impressing in his first chance to play alongside Virgil van Dijk in the center of defense. There are high hopes that Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni, the latter in the final stages of ACL rehab, will be Liverpool’s long-term partnership. But while Leoni remains sidelined—and Joe Gomez is also ruled out again—Jacquet and Van Dijk could be very good for each other in the months ahead.

Jeremie Frimpong has stayed healthy throughout preseason despite a minor concern at one stage, with Milos Kerkez flanking the back four on the other side. Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch look like a midfield pairing to get behind, particularly given how Mac Allister underwhelmed in 2025–26 and the ongoing speculation about his future.

Rio Ngumoha filled the Salah-sized gap on the right wing, with Gakpo still proving to be productive on the left. Centrally, there was more opportunity for Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak to develop an understanding that could shift the attacking focus away from the flanks.

There’s a lot for Liverpool fans to like about this team.

Lack of Depth Still Is the Much Bigger Issue

Andoni Iraola could do with better depth options. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The problem is that Liverpool don’t have much to fall back on.

Ronald Araújo made his unofficial debut off the bench at halftime, replacing Jacquet. With Gomez proving unreliable and it unfair to expect anything from Leoni at this time, Liverpool’s next source of center-back depth is Endo, a midfielder.

Muñoz ended up playing two matches in one day, appearing for the final 17 minutes, but nobody else on the bench was a first-team player.

It doesn’t feel enough when Arsenal remain the team to beat, Manchester City are expected to attack the transfer market some more and Chelsea and Manchester United have reason to be optimistic. Even Tottenham Hotspur ought to surge back up the table.

Bradley Barcola would be a signing to set pulses racing—the winger wasn’t included in Paris Saint-Germain’s matchday selection for Sunday’s French Super Cup—but players like Chiesa, Endo, Kostas Tsimikas and others, who were deemed not good enough last season, are winding up as the depth for the forthcoming campaign.

Liverpool might do well if no one gets injured or tired. But that’s not how it works.