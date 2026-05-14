Virgil van Dijk Set to Break 18-Year Liverpool Record—But Milestone Exposes Major Issue

Virgil van Dijk has the opportunity to break an 18-year-old Liverpool record when visiting Aston Villa in Friday night’s Premier League fixture.

The Reds journey to the Midlands seeking to confirm their place in the Champions League for next season, an ambition they will achieve with victory over the side below them in the table on goal difference alone.

Arne Slot continues to battle injuries ahead of a crucial encounter, but the Dutchman will be able to rely upon the availability of his compatriot and captain Van Dijk once again. The center back has been a constant in the Liverpool defense during a difficult season.

Van Dijk has started all 36 of Liverpool’s Premier League matches this season, playing 4,761 minutes in the process. Should he feature for another half-hour against Villa on Friday, he will surpass a record held by Jamie Carragher since 2007–08 for the most minutes played (4,789) by an outfield Liverpool player in a single league campaign.

Liverpool’s Overreliance on Van Dijk Laid Bare

Virgil van Dijk has been afforded few rests this season. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Van Dijk’s durability deserves praise. The defender, who turns 35 in July, looks after his body impeccably, and has been rewarded for his hard work and commitment by a season entirely free of fitness concerns. Given Liverpool’s injury woes this term, his availability has been critical.

However, Van Dijk’s overuse is a damning indictment of poor squad planning, Liverpool’s inability to sign Marc Guéhi last summer and subsequent decision to avoid making any immediate transfers in the winter window forcing their skipper to be ran into the ground—all in the build-up to a World Cup year in which he will captain the Netherlands.

Van Dijk started his 40th consecutive match for Liverpool in last weekend’s draw with Chelsea, making him the fourth-oldest player to achieve the feat in club history—and the oldest to do so since Ian Callaghan made 93 straight starts between September 1975 and March 1977.

While Van Dijk’s milestone deserves recognition, Liverpool’s inability to rest him has ultimately contributed to an underwhelming campaign for the once imperious defender. The aging process always catches up with elite players, but has been exacerbated in Van Dijk’s case by a lack of rotation.

Center Back Signing Must Be Priority for Liverpool

Slot needs defensive reinforcements. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool cannot afford to rely on Van Dijk as much next season and they must remedy the issue in the transfer market. A new center back will arrive in the summer, young Jérémy Jacquet signed for big money in January, but more cover is required.

Giovanni Leoni, 19, is yet to return from the ACL injury he suffered on his Liverpool debut, while Ibrahima Konaté could yet leave on a free transfer this summer. The injury-prone Joe Gomez might also depart.

Liverpool need to sign at least one central defender this summer if Konaté leaves. Even if the Frenchman stays, the Reds could still do with strengthening at the back given the defender’s struggles this term.

Another big summer lies in wait. Luckily, Liverpool have plenty of options in the transfer window.

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