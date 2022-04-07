Skip to main content
Liverpool And Manchester City Premier League Schedules | The Title Run-in Broken Down

Liverpool play Manchester City this weekend in a match that could decide who wins the Premier League title. After this, who has the easier schedule?

Liverpool travel to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a Premier League title-defining match.

Currently, Manchester City find themselves in first place on the Premier League table, just one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp

Many believe that Sunday's match between the two heavyweights will be the deciding match in who wins the Premier League title. 

We are going to take a look at the remaining Premier League fixtures for each side to see who has the easier remaining schedule.

Manchester City Premier League Schedule

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have eight remaining Premier League matches this season. Five of those matches are at home at the Etihad.

Let us take a look at Manchester City's remaining Premier League schedule.

MatchStadiumDate

Manchester City Vs Liverpool

Etihad Stadium

April 10, 2022

Wolves Vs Manchester City

Molineux Stadium

Postponed due to FA Cup semi-final

Manchester City Vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Etihad Stadium

April 20, 2022

Manchester City Vs Watford

Etihad Stadium

April 23, 2022

Leeds United Vs Manchester City

Elland Road

April 30, 2022

Manchester City Vs Newcastle United

Etihad Stadium

May 8, 2022

West Ham United Vs Manchester City

London Stadium

May 15, 2022

Manchester City Vs Aston Villa

Etihad Stadium

May 22, 2022

Of Manchester City's eight remaining Premier League fixtures, only three opponents (Liverpool, Wolves, West Ham) are currently in the top half of the league table.

Guardiola and his squad will be fairly confident of taking all 24 remaining points. The only two sides that truly pose a threat to City are Liverpool and West Ham. 

Liverpool Premier League Schedule

Jurgen Klopp

Much like Manchester City, Liverpool have eight remaining Premier League games. On paper, Liverpool's schedule looks a lot tougher than City's. 

Let us take a look at Liverpool's remaining Premier League games.

MatchStadiumDate

Manchester City Vs Liverpool

Etihad Stadium

April 10, 2022

Liverpool Vs Manchester United

Anfield

April 19, 2022

Liverpool Vs Everton

Anfield

April 24, 2022

Newcastle United Vs Liverpool

St. James' Park

April 30, 2022

Liverpool Vs Tottenham

Anfield

May 7, 2022

Aston Villa Vs Liverpool

Villa Park

May 10, 2022

Southampton Vs Liverpool

St Mary's Stadium

May 15, 2022

Liverpool Vs Wolves

Anfield

May 22, 2022

Liverpool face four opponents in the top half of the Premier League table (Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolves). 

Looking at the remaining schedules, it looks like Liverpool will have to win at the Etihad as City do not look like dropping points in any of their remaining matches. The oddsmakers seem to agree with this sentiment.

According to the latest Premier League odds from SportsBettingDime.com, Liverpool is +333 to win the title and they trail slightly behind Man City who are -450 favorites.

Whether you support Liverpool, Manchester City, or just want to see two of the world's best football teams go head-to-head, Sunday is a must-watch.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

