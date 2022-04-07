Liverpool And Manchester City Premier League Schedules | The Title Run-in Broken Down

Liverpool play Manchester City this weekend in a match that could decide who wins the Premier League title. After this, who has the easier schedule?

Liverpool travel to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a Premier League title-defining match.

Currently, Manchester City find themselves in first place on the Premier League table, just one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Many believe that Sunday's match between the two heavyweights will be the deciding match in who wins the Premier League title.

We are going to take a look at the remaining Premier League fixtures for each side to see who has the easier remaining schedule.

Manchester City Premier League Schedule

Manchester City have eight remaining Premier League matches this season. Five of those matches are at home at the Etihad.

Let us take a look at Manchester City's remaining Premier League schedule.

Match Stadium Date Manchester City Vs Liverpool Etihad Stadium April 10, 2022 Wolves Vs Manchester City Molineux Stadium Postponed due to FA Cup semi-final Manchester City Vs Brighton and Hove Albion Etihad Stadium April 20, 2022 Manchester City Vs Watford Etihad Stadium April 23, 2022 Leeds United Vs Manchester City Elland Road April 30, 2022 Manchester City Vs Newcastle United Etihad Stadium May 8, 2022 West Ham United Vs Manchester City London Stadium May 15, 2022 Manchester City Vs Aston Villa Etihad Stadium May 22, 2022

Of Manchester City's eight remaining Premier League fixtures, only three opponents (Liverpool, Wolves, West Ham) are currently in the top half of the league table.

Guardiola and his squad will be fairly confident of taking all 24 remaining points. The only two sides that truly pose a threat to City are Liverpool and West Ham.

Liverpool Premier League Schedule

Much like Manchester City, Liverpool have eight remaining Premier League games. On paper, Liverpool's schedule looks a lot tougher than City's.

Let us take a look at Liverpool's remaining Premier League games.

Match Stadium Date Manchester City Vs Liverpool Etihad Stadium April 10, 2022 Liverpool Vs Manchester United Anfield April 19, 2022 Liverpool Vs Everton Anfield April 24, 2022 Newcastle United Vs Liverpool St. James' Park April 30, 2022 Liverpool Vs Tottenham Anfield May 7, 2022 Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Villa Park May 10, 2022 Southampton Vs Liverpool St Mary's Stadium May 15, 2022 Liverpool Vs Wolves Anfield May 22, 2022

Liverpool face four opponents in the top half of the Premier League table (Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolves).

Looking at the remaining schedules, it looks like Liverpool will have to win at the Etihad as City do not look like dropping points in any of their remaining matches. The oddsmakers seem to agree with this sentiment.

According to the latest Premier League odds from SportsBettingDime.com, Liverpool is +333 to win the title and they trail slightly behind Man City who are -450 favorites.

Whether you support Liverpool, Manchester City, or just want to see two of the world's best football teams go head-to-head, Sunday is a must-watch.

