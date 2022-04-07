Liverpool And Manchester City Premier League Schedules | The Title Run-in Broken Down
Liverpool travel to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a Premier League title-defining match.
Currently, Manchester City find themselves in first place on the Premier League table, just one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.
Many believe that Sunday's match between the two heavyweights will be the deciding match in who wins the Premier League title.
We are going to take a look at the remaining Premier League fixtures for each side to see who has the easier remaining schedule.
Manchester City Premier League Schedule
Manchester City have eight remaining Premier League matches this season. Five of those matches are at home at the Etihad.
Let us take a look at Manchester City's remaining Premier League schedule.
|Match
|Stadium
|Date
Manchester City Vs Liverpool
Etihad Stadium
April 10, 2022
Wolves Vs Manchester City
Molineux Stadium
Postponed due to FA Cup semi-final
Manchester City Vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Etihad Stadium
April 20, 2022
Manchester City Vs Watford
Etihad Stadium
April 23, 2022
Leeds United Vs Manchester City
Elland Road
April 30, 2022
Manchester City Vs Newcastle United
Etihad Stadium
May 8, 2022
West Ham United Vs Manchester City
London Stadium
May 15, 2022
Manchester City Vs Aston Villa
Etihad Stadium
May 22, 2022
Of Manchester City's eight remaining Premier League fixtures, only three opponents (Liverpool, Wolves, West Ham) are currently in the top half of the league table.
Guardiola and his squad will be fairly confident of taking all 24 remaining points. The only two sides that truly pose a threat to City are Liverpool and West Ham.
Liverpool Premier League Schedule
Much like Manchester City, Liverpool have eight remaining Premier League games. On paper, Liverpool's schedule looks a lot tougher than City's.
Let us take a look at Liverpool's remaining Premier League games.
|Match
|Stadium
|Date
Manchester City Vs Liverpool
Etihad Stadium
April 10, 2022
Liverpool Vs Manchester United
Anfield
April 19, 2022
Liverpool Vs Everton
Anfield
April 24, 2022
Newcastle United Vs Liverpool
St. James' Park
April 30, 2022
Liverpool Vs Tottenham
Anfield
May 7, 2022
Aston Villa Vs Liverpool
Villa Park
May 10, 2022
Southampton Vs Liverpool
St Mary's Stadium
May 15, 2022
Liverpool Vs Wolves
Anfield
May 22, 2022
Liverpool face four opponents in the top half of the Premier League table (Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolves).
Looking at the remaining schedules, it looks like Liverpool will have to win at the Etihad as City do not look like dropping points in any of their remaining matches. The oddsmakers seem to agree with this sentiment.
According to the latest Premier League odds from SportsBettingDime.com, Liverpool is +333 to win the title and they trail slightly behind Man City who are -450 favorites.
Whether you support Liverpool, Manchester City, or just want to see two of the world's best football teams go head-to-head, Sunday is a must-watch.
