December 8, 2021
Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah Openly Supports COVID-19 Vaccine

Egypt and Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has openly expressed his opinion on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 29-year-old, who scored his 20th Liverpool goal of the season against AC Milan yesterday, had his say on the matter within an interview with MBC.

“They are doctors who have been working and studying medicine for years. If I said this is wrong, then I'll be like anyone in the street [who] said pass this ball here instead of this.”

“[The doctors] said so and the World Health Organisation said so, so we need to follow them, that is my point of view.”

