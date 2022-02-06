Real Madrid v Granada: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain

Real Madrid will be looking to open up a six-point lead over Sevilla at the top of La Liga when they take on Granada on Sunday evening and we can bring you the details of where and when to watch the match.

After Sevilla drew with Osasuna on Saturday, they currently sit three points behind Los Blancos who have played a game less.

Granada have 24 points from 22 matches and will be looking to try and distance themselves from the bottom three with a victory. They currently sit six points above 18th placed Cadiz.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Here are the details of when and where to watch the game:

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

Spain

Kick-off is at 9:00pm

India

Kick-off is at 01:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Premier Sports 2 or La Liga TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on TSN.

Viewers in Spain can see the game on Movistar LaLiga, Movistar LaLiga 1, Movistar LaLiga UHD and LaLiga TV Bar. It will also be streamed on Movistar and Orange.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Viacom 18's MTV channel and through streaming services Voot Select and JioTV.

