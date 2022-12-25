Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool’s Pursuit Of Enzo Fernandez & Sofyan Ambrabat May Leave Door Open For Real Madrid Raid On Jude Bellingham

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Liverpool have been linked with all three players who starred at the 2022 World Cup.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool’s chase for Enzo Fernandez and Sofyan Amrabat could come at the cost of losing out on Jude Bellingham according to a report.

The Reds have been linked with all three midfielders since before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where they all excelled.

Benfica midfielder Fernandez helped Argentina to World Cup triumph in a dramatic final over Ibrahima Konate’s France.

Amrabat was the star in midfield for surprise package Morocco who made their way to the semi finals where they pushed Didier Deschamps’ team to the limit.

Bellingham enhanced his growing reputation in the game with a series of energetic displays for England who also fell victim to France.

There have been numerous links to all three players and the Reds with some reports even claiming a pre-contract agreement was already in place for the Argentine.

According to Diario AS, the Anfield hierarchy’s pursuit of the 21-year old and the Moroccan who is currently on the books at Fiorentina could cost them in the race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham.

They claim that Real Madrid are looking to take advantage of Liverpool eyeing up both Fernandez and Amrabat leaving the path clear for Los Blancos to steal in on Bellingham.

LFCTR Verdict

This is just another in a long list of reports claiming that Liverpool or Real Madrid lead the race for either Fernandez or Bellingham.

The only thing that does seem certain as things stand however is that neither of the two young superstars will be available in January possibly making the move for Amrabat the most realistic option in the short term.

