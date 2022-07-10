Skip to main content

Report: Reds Scouting Athletic Bilbao Forward Nico Williams, Younger Brother Of Inaki Williams

Liverpool are one of "several" Premier League clubs tracking Athletic Bilbao's young attacker Nico Williams, according to a recent report on Fichajes.net.

Inaki Williams Nico Williams

The purported interest has intensified over the last couple of years after Williams, 19, contributed nine goals and twelve assists for Bilbao's Division B side in the 20/21 season. Last term, the youngster featured regularly for the first team as a substitute. 

Despite only scoring three goals (two in the Copa Del Rey and one in the Super Copa) in 21/22, his performances were of a "great individual level", the news agency claimed, adding that he has come on "leaps and bounds" as a footballer. 

The Spanish news outlet also flagged Manchester United as one of Williams' potential suitors. Williams, who can play on both the left and right wing, is the younger brother of Bilbao striker Inaki Williams.

As per AS, the attacker has a €50m (£42m) release clause. His contract expires in 2024.

The Reds have already added plenty of youth to their attacking ranks this summer with the signings of Fabio Carvalho (19) from Fulham and Darwin Nunez (23) from Benfica.

They will hope to fill the voids left by forwards Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino and Sadio Mane, all of whom have departed the club this summer. 

