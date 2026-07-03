Man Utd Facing Marcus Rashford Dilemma in Pursuit of World Cup Star

Manchester United are reported to have made contact over a deal to sign West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville, although any move could hinge on Marcus Rashford’s future at Old Trafford.

Summerville remains highly rated despite West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League and further boosted his reputation at the World Cup, where he contributed two goals and two assists in four games before the Netherlands’s elimination at the hands of Morocco in the round of 32.

Transfer reporter Ben Jacobs states contact has now been made between United and West Ham over Summerville, who has been tipped to follow teammate Mateus Fernandes and return to the Premier League.

The move is still in its infancy, with United simply understood to be exploring their options when it comes to signing a new forward. They have also been linked with Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye and AC Milan’s Rafael Leão among others.

Crucially, however, United’s next move could be determined by what happens with Rashford.

How Rashford Impacts Man Utd’s Transfer Business

Barcelona declined their option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Rashford spent last season on loan with Barcelona but, despite a return of 14 goals and 14 assists, will return to Old Trafford following this summer’s World Cup after the La Liga champions declined to trigger a purchase clause of €30 million ($34 million).

The issue with bringing Rashford back revolves around his contract. Rashford is the club’s highest earner, pocketing a reported £325,000 ($433,500) per week, and club officials are keen to move on from that mammoth commitment.

Until that is done, signing a new winger does not make much financial sense, with United reluctant to spend too much on forwards just 12 months after Benjamin Šeško, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha all arrived to bolster that area of the pitch.

Rashford remains available for transfer, believed to be available for £40 million ($53.4 million), but convincing him to make a move could prove difficult. Reports suggest he is not interested in joining another Premier League side, while European interest appears to be limited at this point.

The door remains open for Rashford to rebuild his career at United, although the plan remains to encourage offers for his services. The hope is that his performances with England at this summer’s World Cup could help generate interest.

Why Man Utd Want Summerville

Crysencio Summerville could leave Man Utd this summer. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

The idea of being linked to a relegated player may not be the most glamorous on paper, but Summerville is one of several West Ham stars widely seen to be good enough to continue their careers at a much higher level.

Comfortable anywhere across the forward line, Summerville was one of a handful of bright sparks for West Ham last season. He scored five goals and bagged four assists in the Premier League, proving to be an excellent dribbler who is comfortable against a high press and capable of driving the ball forward with ease.

The belief is that Summerville’s skillset will translate to a higher level, and United fans have already had a glimpse of that at the World Cup.

As United continue to build a bank of information about possible targets, Summerville also appeals because of his availability. West Ham are likely to feel a sense of pressure to sell as a result of their relegation, with the Dutch international eager to continue playing in the top flight.

Unfortunately, as evidenced by West Ham’s stance over Fernandes, relegation is not going to mean a cut-price sale for Summerville. The Hammers held out for £85 million ($113.4 million) to sell Fernandes to Spurs—comfortably breaking the record for the Championship’s largest sale—and will feel little financial pressure to accept a low price.

Reports have suggested West Ham could demand around £50 million ($66.7 million) to part ways with Summerville, which may prove good value in a market in which the price tags of forwards are often inflated.

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