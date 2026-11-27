Mauricio Pochettino will oversee his first home match as Manchester United manager when Brentford visit Old Trafford in the Premier League this Saturday.

Lady Luck has been absent during the Argentine’s first two matches at the helm, with contentious decisions undermining the misfiring Red Devils. Leny Yoro’s early red card—which has now been overturned—proved costly in the 4–0 thrashing at Liverpool, while several VAR calls went against them during the midweek draw with Sporting CP.

United, who are currently 19th in the Premier League, might need some fortune against the overachieving Bees if they’re to exit the relegation zone and clinch the first victory of the Pochettino era. Remarkably, the club has still won just three matches across all competitions this season.

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Brentford have defied expectations once again by soaring to sixth in the standings, and they have won two of their last three matches. Their most recent outing, a 4–0 demolition of 10-man Everton on Monday, drew comparisons to United’s sobering loss at Anfield.

Here’s how the sides could line up in Manchester, as well as the latest injury news.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford

Pochettino will be able to call upon Matheus Cunha at the weekend, after the Brazilian served a one-match suspension during the Champions League trip to Lisbon. Youri Tielemans was sent off in Portugal, but he will be available at the weekend given his ban only impacts European matches.

Leny Yoro would have ordinarily been suspended for the Brentford game, but the Football Association lifted his ban after arguing the decision to send him off at Anfield was a mistake.

Luke Shaw returned to the matchday roster against Sporting, despite not featuring from the bench. He’s therefore in contention to play at Old Trafford, although is now competing with Lisandro Martínez for a position at left back or left-sided center back in a 3-4-2-1 system.

Injuries are still wreaking havoc on the Red Devils, who remain without Carlos Baleba, Benjamin Šeško, Marcus Rashford and Manuel Ugarte. Amad Diallo also picked up a knock midweek, so it remains to be seen if he’s available.

There is also a fitness scare for Bruno Fernandes, who missed training with a virus he has been contending with all week. There will be a late fitness test for the playmaker.

Matthijs de Ligt and Diogo Dalot were both dropped midweek after chastening experiences against Liverpool, and they will struggle to reclaim their positions in the defense. Senne Lammens is fortunate there is no realistic replacement for him following another howler against Sporting.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Brentford (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Martínez; Mazraoui, Tielemans, Mainoo, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Fernandes; Cunha.

Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Much to the relief of United’s leaky defense, Brentford striker Igor Thiago is currently suspended following his red card against Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break. Kaye Furo is another absentee in the forward line, courtesy of a foot injury.

In defense, Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry and United transfer target Nathan Collins are all sidelined with fitness issues, while Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva are still missing despite closing in on returns from long-term injuries.

Andrews could restore Kevin Schade to the starting XI after benching him against Everton, with the German replacing Dango Ouattara rather than Jaidon Anthony. Callum Wilson will again lead the line in place of Thiago.