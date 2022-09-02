Aston Villa vs Manchester City | Where To Watch | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City go into their sixth Premier League fixture at Villa Park looking to add to Steven Gerrard's problems as his Aston Villa stuttering start to the season continues.

Defeat for the Villians would see them losing five of their opening six top-flight matches for the first time since 1986/87, a season which saw them finish bottom only picking up eight wins all season.

It wasn't a good season for the visitors to Villa Park that year either with Manchester City finishing just one place higher, joining Aston Villa and Leicester City in relegation to the old second division.

This time, however, the defending champions are in a buoyant mood after putting six past Nottingham Forest and Erling Haaland scoring back-to-back hattricks in a confident display at the Etihad Stadium.

Steven Gerrard and Pep Guardiola at Villa Park 2021 IMAGO / PA Images

With all that in mind, the head-to-head battle doesn't go the way of the hosts for this either with them being unsuccessful in the last eleven top-flight meetings with Manchester City (D1, L10), losing each of the last seven by an aggregate score of 22-5.

You also have to go all the way back to 2013 for the last time Villa came out victorious against the Cityzens when they came away as 3-2 winners thanks to goals from Karim El Ahmadi, Leandro Bacuna and Andreas Weimann.

Manuel Pellegrini during the 3-2 defeat at Villa Park IMAGO / Sportimage

Where To Watch

United Kingdom - The match will be broadcast live in on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League as the Saturday Night Football game for this week. You will also be able to watch the pre-match build-up via the City+ Matchday Live show which begins one hour before they get underway at Villa Park.

You can listen to audio commentary from Alistair Mann on City+ whilst text commentary continues via the Manchester City app if you aren't to watch the match.

USA - A host of channels to catch the action live with SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Peacock all offering the supporters in America a chance to watch the Cityzens live with kick off 9:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm EST.

India - Anyone wanting to follow the action will be able to via Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV, Hotstar VIP with kick off being scheduled for 10 pm

Australia - As always, supporters will be able to catch all the action on Optus Sport with kick off 2:30 am AEST/ 12:30 am AWST.

