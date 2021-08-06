"We Spent £40M On Jack Grealish..." - Pep Guardiola Reveals Truth Behind Man City Spend on Aston Villa Captain

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has explained how the club were able to afford new signing Jack Grealish, after the England international signed a six-year contract on Thursday.

Much has been made about Manchester City’s decision to activate Jack Grealish’s £100 million release clause - making him the most expensive player in British football.

However, as the Manchester City manager explained during a press conference on Friday afternoon, incoming money was needed before the club could lay down a record fee on the table for the now former Aston Villa star.

In order to raise funds for Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s other main summer transfer target Harry Kane, the club has had a yard sale of youth prospects and fringe players.

As of now, the Etihad club have already parted ways with Jack Harrison to Leeds United for a reported £13 million, Lukas Nmecha to Wolfsburg for £8.5 million, and Ivan Ilic to Hellas Verona for £8 million.

On top of that, Borussia Dortmund’s big money sale of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United scored the Blues another £11 million as part of a solidarity payment.

Pep Guardiola was quick to point out that such player sales were crucial in making the club's pursuit of Jack Grealish financially viable.

"We spent £40 million on Jack Grealish. We paid £100 million and brought £60 million,” Guardiola said in his press conference ahead of the FA Community Shield this weekend, as relayed by The Manchester Evening News.

He continued "It was a decision for the club, alongside the manager. He's a player for the next five or six years. It happened because we could sell. Without the £60 million, we could not afford it, and we are more than delighted to continue."

The Manchester City boss also hinted at some first team players departing the club this summer, which could raise even more funds, and perhaps enough for the final piece to Pep Guardiola’s puzzle - Harry Kane.

