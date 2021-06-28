Man City Set To Offer Fresh Bid For £150M Striker After Euro 2020, Confirms Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City were prepared to sign Harry Kane in a record-breaking deal worth £100 million, but Tottenham have reportedly set a £150 million asking price for their prolific striker.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is adamant about his lucrative financial demands for Harry Kane, who tops Manchester City’s list of priority signings this summer as the club look to replace the recently-departed Sergio Aguero.

The London-based club understandably want to keep Harry Kane, but the player himself believes that he can leave owing to a gentleman’s agreement with Daniel Levy.

Fabrizio Romano previously stated that the Tottenham chairman rejected Manchester City’s £100 million opening bid for Kane.

The reigning Premier League champions are now planning to try signing the 27-year-old England international again after the European Championships.

Harry Kane has scored a remarkable 221 goals in 336 appearances for Tottenham during his time with the club, and Manchester City recognise the player as a dependable replacement for club legend Sergio Aguero - who moved on to Barcelona this summer.

Following the 2020/2021 season, reports emerged that Kane wants to leave Spurs.

Earlier this week, he also denied any talks with Tottenham about his future at the club. Kane insisted that at the moment, he is entirely focused on performing for England in the Euros.

He said, “My brother is my agent, but the only time I’ve spoken to my brother really over the last few weeks is, ‘Good luck, let’s get a win, and let’s take England all the way’. After the games I’ll have one of the club physios just checking up, making sure that everything is okay, so but other than that, not really [any contact].”

“I have good luck messages and things like that but nothing to do with the personal stuff with the club really. So, it doesn’t really bother me about the outside noise”, Kane concluded.

Other reports claim that Manchester City won’t hesitate to walk away from the deal if Tottenham Hotspur don’t lower their asking price.

Club sources state that Manchester City won't offer £150 million in their bid to sign Harry Kane, with the club seemingly insistent on sticking to their strict budgets for the summer window.

