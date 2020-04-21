Man City show 'keen' interest in on-loan Championship defender - Man United and Liverpool also interested

Manchester City are 'keen' on Leeds United centre-back Ben White, according to a report from the Athletic.

The 22-year-old, currently on loan at Elland Road from Brighton and Hove Albion, has attracted the interest of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola's side may face some tough competition for his signature.

Rivals Liverpool and Manchester United are also reported to be interested in signing the young defender, if Brighton decide to sell White in the summer.

As well as flourishing under Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa this season, a five-year-old Leeds United fan recently became a major talking point on social media, offering his own pocket money to Brighton to sign Ben White on a permanent deal.

