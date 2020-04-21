City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City show 'keen' interest in on-loan Championship defender - Man United and Liverpool also interested

Matt Astbury

Manchester City are 'keen' on Leeds United centre-back Ben White, according to a report from the Athletic.

The 22-year-old, currently on loan at Elland Road from Brighton and Hove Albion, has attracted the interest of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola's side may face some tough competition for his signature.

huddersfield-town-v-leeds-united-sky-bet-championship

Rivals Liverpool and Manchester United are also reported to be interested in signing the young defender, if Brighton decide to sell White in the summer.

As well as flourishing under Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa this season, a five-year-old Leeds United fan recently became a major talking point on social media, offering his own pocket money to Brighton to sign Ben White on a permanent deal.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City star 'in talks' with Spanish side over a return

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is in talks with former club Valencia about a possible return.

harryasiddall

Kyle Walker seeks PR advice following social distancing breach

Kyle Walker has hired a PR advisor in the hope of improving his image, after breaking the UK social distancing guidelines.

Harry Winters

'Your talent is great, your heart too' - Man City defender makes heartwarming gesture in auction to raise funds for health workers

Manchester City's defender Aymeric Laporte made a touching gesture after an auction in France to raise funds for health workers, reports BBC presenter John Bennett.

markgough96

Leaked 2020/21 Man City third kit recreated in concept designs

With leaks of the 2020/21 Manchester City third kit emerging, our in-house City Xtra graphic designer has created some concept kits based on the rumours.

harryasiddall

Man City target 'not convinced' by a move to PSG - 'more interested' in a move to England

Kalidou Koulibaly looks to have snubbed a move to PSG, and is said to be 'more interested' in a move to England.

WillBeaman19

Sergio Agüero to provide virtual Spanish lessons during the Easter break

Sergio Aguero is to join a multitude of stars providing virtual homeschooling lessons over the Easter break.

Danny Lardner

"I can imagine him playing with us" - Ilkay Gundogan on Premier League striker

Ilkay Gundogan, in a recent interview, has made some interesting comments about Wolves striker, Raul Jimenez.

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola 'highly appreciates' the qualities of French centre-back - Bayern in 'pole position' for his signature

Pep Guardiola is apparently a big fan of French centre-back Dayot Upamecano, but Bayern Munich are in 'pole position' for his signature.

harryasiddall

Man City still owed 'significant' transfer fees from overseas clubs for three players

Clubs like Manchester City are 'worried' after payments for transfer fee instalments have stalled.

richarddugdale

OFFICIAL: Manchester City complete signing of young right-back

Manchester City have completed the signing of Peruvian youngster Kluiverth Aguilar for €2.8 million.

harryasiddall