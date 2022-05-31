Manchester City Start Talks With Jorge Mendes Over Potential Signing of AC Milan Star

Premier League champions, Manchester City have now reportedly 'started talks' with football super-agent Jorge Mendes over the potential signing of AC Milan forward, Rafael Leão in the coming summer window.

While Gabriel Jesus’ potential exit from the Etihad Stadium this summer has garnered the most number of headlines in the past couple of weeks, the likes of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have also been linked with departures.

With the wide pair’s current deals set to expire in the summer of 2023, it would not be a surprise to see either leave Manchester City in the next few months as their contract situations are yet to be resolved.

In Raheem Sterling’s case, Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that City are still ‘discussing’ the possibility of a brand-new contract with the player and his representatives.

A similar revelation has not emerged about Riyad Mahrez as of yet, although Graeme Bailey of 90 Min had claimed in February that there was a greater chance of tying him down to a deal in comparison to Raheem Sterling.

As the uncertainty around both wide-men continues to grow, Manchester City have now been speculated to be targeting one of Europe’s most exciting wingers ahead of the opening of the 2022 summer transfer window.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire According to the latest information revealed by Santi Aouna, Manchester City are one of the several clubs interested in the signing of AC Milan’s star forward, Rafael Leão in the summer. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero In addition, it has been stated that Manchester City ‘started talks’ with the Portuguese star’s high-profile agent, Jorge Mendes ‘a few weeks ago’. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Interestingly, another revelation is that despite a contract extension offer being on the table from Milan officials, the newly-crowned Serie A champions are still ‘not certain’ that they will be able to keep hold of one of their biggest assets beyond the summer.

With 14 goals and 12 assists to his name, Leão has been one of the stand-out wingers in Europe this term and played a major role in ending AC Milan’s 11-year wait for a league title.

Considering Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak confirmed in an interview with the club that more new signings are imminent, after the arrivals of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland, the story around Rafael Leão is one to keep an eye on.

