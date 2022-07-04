Skip to main content

Report: Joan Laporta And Jordge Mendes Discussing Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer To Barcelona

According to a new report coming out of Spain, Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes are currently discussing the possibility to take Ronaldo from Manchester United to Barcelona this summer.

Ronaldo could possibly be involved in the shock transfer of the summer as Laporta and Mendes meet for talks to take the Real Madrid legend to the Camp Nou to play for major rivals Barcelona. 

The striker has asked United to accept a satisfactory offer for him should one come in this summer as he looks to play in the UEFA Champions League and compete for major honours next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal

It would seem unlikely that Ronaldo would lose his Real Madrid legacy to move to Barcelona this summer however this was also the case when the superstar was linked with a move to United rivals, Manchester City last summer. 

However, Barcelona are in negotiations with United already over the transfer of Frenkie De Jong and could then begin talks over a possible move for Ronaldo.

With Barcelona possibly moving for Ronaldo this could open up the chance for United to sign Robert Lewandowski as his possible replacement. 

According to Manu Sainz via Diario AS;

“Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes are currently discussing the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
