Skip to main content

Report: Lisandro Martinez Has Chosen To Join Manchester United Over Arsenal

Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez has been the subject of interest to both Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League with the player said to be set on a move to the division and the player has now made a decision, states a new report.

Martinez has been the subject of a bidding war between United and Arsenal with the player’s heart set on a switch to either team as he looks to move away from Ajax. 

United have had an upper hand in the deal as the players former manager, Erik Ten Hag is now at the helm at Old Trafford with the player wanting to reunite with his former boss. 

Martinez

The Argentine played a huge part in Ten Hag’s title winning side in the Netherlands as Ajax won the top flight.

Ten Hag has also shown a desire to be keen on reuniting with the player as he looks to improve his defensive backline next season. 

A report from Gaston Edul has revealed that Martinez has chosen United, saying;

“Lisandro Martinez chose to continue his career at Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. He was the coach who made him stronger as a player and Lisandro takes that into account in his decision.”

“Manchester needs to close the transfer with Ajax right now.”

With the players decision now said to be made, United will have to now close a deal with Ajax. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Martinez
Transfers

Report: Lisandro Martinez Has Chosen To Join Manchester United Over Arsenal

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
nikita parris
Transfers

Manchester United Reach Agreement With Rivals For Prolific Winger

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
de jong 2
Transfers

Report: Chelsea And Barcelona Will Discuss Frenkie De Jong In Meeting | Manchester United Waiting To Close Deal

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Fernandes
News

Bruno Fernandes Will Wear The Number 8 For Manchester United Next Season

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Brian Brobbey
News

Report: Manchester United Enter The Race With Ajax To Sign Bundesliga Striker

By Rhys James3 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
News

'It Could Turn Things Around' - Reliable Journalist Confirms The One Thing Manchester United Hope Could Change Cristiano Ronaldo's Mind Amid Exit Talks

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Willing To Give Up As The Best Paid In The Premier League

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
De Jong
News

Report: Frenkie De Jong’s Agent Is In London To Meet With Manchester United

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago