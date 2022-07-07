Report: Lisandro Martinez Has Chosen To Join Manchester United Over Arsenal

Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez has been the subject of interest to both Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League with the player said to be set on a move to the division and the player has now made a decision, states a new report.

Martinez has been the subject of a bidding war between United and Arsenal with the player’s heart set on a switch to either team as he looks to move away from Ajax.

United have had an upper hand in the deal as the players former manager, Erik Ten Hag is now at the helm at Old Trafford with the player wanting to reunite with his former boss.

The Argentine played a huge part in Ten Hag’s title winning side in the Netherlands as Ajax won the top flight.

Ten Hag has also shown a desire to be keen on reuniting with the player as he looks to improve his defensive backline next season.

A report from Gaston Edul has revealed that Martinez has chosen United, saying;

“Lisandro Martinez chose to continue his career at Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. He was the coach who made him stronger as a player and Lisandro takes that into account in his decision.”

“Manchester needs to close the transfer with Ajax right now.”

With the players decision now said to be made, United will have to now close a deal with Ajax.

