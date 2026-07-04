Marcus Rashford’s Frustrated Admission Over Club Future—But it Can Still Be in His Hands

Marcus Rashford hinted at frustration that his club future remains unresolved, but insists he is thinking about nothing outside the World Cup for as long as England remains active.

Rashford completed a successful loan at Barcelona last season without the Spanish champions triggering an option to buy clause set below market value.

The Catalans saw greater financial sense in a more expensive deal to sign Anthony Gordon instead, leaving Rashford to go back to Manchester United. At this stage, it isn’t known where Rashford will be playing next season, although he will be expected back in Manchester for preseason once England’s World Cup campaign and a mandatory three-week break are over.

“I live in the moment. I was very clear with everyone involved before the World Cup: I wanted it to be resolved before,” Rashford told reporters ahead of England’s next match against Mexico.

“If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t deal with it until later. I want to be fully present in this moment [at the World Cup]. We are fighting for something very special, I don’t have the energy to dedicate to [thinking about club uncertainty].”

Rashford’s Club Future Up in the Air

Rashford ideally wanted to stay at Barcelona. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The book hasn’t been closed on Rashford’s Manchester United chapter. New manager Michael Carrick is not ruling out reintegration, with the club now very different to when the player fell abruptly out of favor with previous boss Ruben Amorim. His teammates are also happy to welcome him back as long as he’s happy to be there, so says Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils need strengthening on the left side of attack and handing a role to Rashford would allow transfer funds to be redirected at the more pressing need in central midfield, where perhaps two more additions are required and prices are suddenly spiraling out of control.

Rashford makes sense for a handful of teams, including Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the Premier League. If he’s satisfied with a similar role to what he had at Barcelona—typically the first point of cover across the frontline—Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain could become options.

The 28-year-old had made clear his desire to stay at Barcelona, but United seem reticent to do business not on their own terms. The Catalans already let a favorable $34.33 million (£25.7 million) exclusive transfer clause expire. Should they return for Rashford later in the summer, those actions would appear to be a tactic to pressure United—asking $53.4 million (£40 million) in line with an apparent release clause—into giving them an even better deal than previously on the table.

A permanent sale from a Manchester United perspective would be preferable to another loan.

Rashford’s World Cup Shop Window

A mixed bag so far. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

It was Rashford’s form for Barcelona—28 goals and assists in 49 appearances last season—that earned him an England recall and a place in the World Cup squad when others like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer were overlooked by manager Thomas Tuchel.

Rashford came off the bench to replace Gordon in the Group L opener against Croatia and marked an impressive cameo with a goal. England then struggled against Ghana, with Rashford drafted into the starting lineup against Panama and keeping that place for the DR Congo match.

It was after Rashford was withdrawn against the latter that Gordon, having swapped places in the opposite direction, popped up with two assists to help change the game.

Rashford, after a positive start, needs to do more with these opportunities. The better he performs on the global stage at the World Cup, the more likely there will be a swift resolution to the uncertainty surrounding his club career, because of a more tangible reason for a buyer to invest.

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