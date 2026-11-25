Mauricio Pochettino’s regime is now well underway at Manchester United, marked by the reported implementation of new off-field rule changes from Michael Carrick’s tenure.

The 54-year-old has only been in Manchester for one week, and has already endured a nightmarish dugout debut against bitter rivals Liverpool. Following an early—and unjust—red card at Anfield, the Red Devils were thrashed 4–0, leaving them languishing in the Premier League relegation zone.

Pochettino has his work cut out for him at Old Trafford, especially when it comes to fixing an abysmal defense, but the Argentine is already taking steps to ensure his United players are better prepared for matches.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager has laid out five behind-the-scenes alterations which could provide United with some necessary marginal gains.

REACTION TO POCHETTINO’S FIRST WEEK AT UNITED

The Five Rule Changes Made by Pochettino at Man Utd

Pochettino (left) has a tough assignment. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

The most notable of Pochettino’s immediate changes is his abolition of post-match rest days. Previously under Carrick, United’s players would be afforded the day off after games, but that’s no longer the case.

Considering how little time Pochettino will have to work with his players on the training field during the hectic winter period, such an alteration makes complete sense, allowing him the chance to better implement his high-intensity, attack-minded philosophy. United have seven matches in December alone, meaning the players will essentially lose a week of time off next month.

Two further changes relate to squad fitness, a department currently led by Pochettino’s son, Sebastiano. Players will now be forced to take regular body-fat tests to ensure they remain in proper shape, while designated pre-match squad meals allow the club to better monitor the players’ diets.

The fourth change pertains to Pochettino’s job title. Despite officially being United’s head coach, he supposedly views himself more as a manager, as he wants to be involved in ongoings both on and off the field. That hints at a greater involvement in recruitment than the previous incumbents of the hot seat.

“I think in the way that we work it is indifferent, the title description. Sometimes, I work much better when I was head coach, than when I was coach, than manager. Not necessarily, [it] is if you are manager, you have all the decisions,” the ex-USMNT manager insisted in his first press conference.

And lastly, Pochettino has even issued new instructions for the club’s social media team. Instead of United’s pre-match lineup posts listing the team in numerical order based on their squad jerseys, the XI will now be ordered by position, starting with the goalkeeper and finishing with the offense.

While subtle changes, it points to the beginning of a much-needed culture shift at United.