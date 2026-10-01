From Mbappe to Fernandes: The Biggest Stars Injured During Fall International Break

The September-October international break has not been kind to many of soccer’s biggest stars—and clubs—across the globe.

The sport’s action-packed calendar is relentless, with little time for rest and recovery for those representing top European clubs. Throw in international action, including an expanded World Cup this summer, and injuries are bound to happen. In fact, they’re almost expected at this point.

Combining the September and October breaks into one three-week window was supposed to help balance out the fall calendar and alleviate some of the stress on players’ bodies. But it has seemingly had the opposite affect.

A lengthy list of superstars have suffered injury blows while on international duty this time around, leaving clubs sweating over the fitness of key players.

Manchester United

An injury to Bruno Fernandes spells disaster for United. | Alex Juarez/Anadolu/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Patrick Dorgu (Denmark)

Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco)

Manchester United find themselves immersed in an injury crisis, the last thing they need following a woeful start to the 2026–27 season. Before the break even kicked off, Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo pulled out of England’s squad, and Benjamin Šeško followed suit with Slovenia.

Things only got worse for Michael Carrick’s side as the break unfolded. Portugal boss Jorge Jesus revealed Bruno Fernandes was “playing through pain” with a “complicated” injury that kept him out against Norway.

The midfielder was able to stay with the international team, though, and has since regained his fitness. Patrick Dorgu wasn’t so lucky after suffering a hamstring injury with Denmark that sent him right home to Manchester.

Noussair Mazraoui joined the crowded infirmary after injuring himself in Morocco’s win against Lesotho. The Red Devils are waiting on an update for the fullback.

Arsenal

Kai Havertz (center) was forced to withdraw from Germany’s squad. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

Kai Havertz (Germany)

Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

Ezri Konsa (England)

Arsenal were already sweating over the fitness of Declan Rice, who pulled out of England’s squad ahead of the team’s UEFA Nations League meetings with Spain, Croatia and Czechia.

Alarm bells in north London got even louder when another one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players soon retuned to north London. Kai Havertz suffered a hamstring issue while representing Germany, and his injury history only makes the blow more concerning.

Martin Ødegaard was perhaps a little luckier. The midfielder was seen limping after a reckless challenge from Portugal’s Bernardo Silva and then missed training in the build-up to Norway’s clash with Wales. He is, however, still with the Vikings, a positive sign all things considered.

In a similar situation is Ezri Konsa. The center back was not training with the team ahead of England’s clash with Czechia and was an unused substitute in the Three Lions’ 2–0 win. It’s unclear what problem is keeping him out of action, but he remains with the team and made the trip to Croatia.

Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé only appeared in one game for France this break. | Burak Kara/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé (France)

Ibrahima Konaté (France)

The biggest name on this list, Kylian Mbappé, looked to have suffered a devastating knee injury while representing France. The forward, who missed time last season with a similar problem, only played 59 minutes this break before he withdrew from Les Bleus’ squad.

The good news for Real Madrid is Mbappé appears to have avoided a major injury and is expected to be fit in time for the return of domestic action.

Ibrahima Konaté is looking at a similar timeline. The defender also suffered a knee injury while with France, but the French Football Federation described the issue as “mild.”

Barcelona

Raphinha came down with another issue while representing Brazil. | Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Raphinha (Brazil)

Eric García (Spain)

There’s probably nothing Barcelona fans dread more than an international window. As of late, it seems every time Raphinha joins up with Brazil, he suffers an injury.

The September-October break was no different. Raphinha suffered a thigh injury in the Seleção’s 4–2 win over Australia and was forced to return to Catalonia. Given his sensational form to start the season, any setback—no matter how minor—is a brutal blow for the defending Spanish champions.

Eric García also withdrew from international duty after pulling up with a knee injury with Spain. The versatile defender seemingly avoided a long-term problem, though, and is using the rest of the break to get back to full fitness.

Liverpool

Cody Gakpo’s strong start to the season could take a major hault. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Alexander Isak (Sweden)

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

The last thing Alexander Isak needed was another injury worry. The Sweden international saw most of his debut campaign at Anfield marred by fitness woes, and he was finally finding his form for both club and country in 2026–27.

But Isak only lasted one game for Sweden this window before he was sent back to Merseyside with a thigh issue. The problem is not deemed a major concern, but with his history, Liverpool must proceed with extreme caution.

Andoni Iraola is also dealing with another blow to his front line. Cody Gakpo, who enjoyed a fine start to the campaign, sustained an ankle injury in the Netherlands’ 2–1 win over Serbia. He was forced to come off the pitch just 17 minutes into the encounter.

Gakpo subsequently withdrew from international duty and is now undergoing further evaluation back at Liverpool. Unlike Isak, the Dutchman is facing a considerable spell on the sidelines.