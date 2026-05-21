USMNT Stock Up, Stock Down: Pulisic Shows Hints of Former Self, Richards Tears Ligaments

By this time next week, the world will know the official 2026 World Cup squad for the U.S. men’s national team, the 26 men strapped with the responsibility of showing an often-disinterested nation the beauty of their sport and doing so with a deep run on home soil this summer.

U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to announce the final roster on May 26 in New York City, the team’s first-ever live World Cup roster reveal. That squad will take on Senegal and Germany in friendlies at the end of the month for last-minute tune ups, before traveling west to Los Angeles to open World Cup play in Group D against Paraguay on June 12.

Just five days away, Pochettino certainly has his full squad etched out, with dotting “i”s and crossing “t”s all that remains. It must be a particularly daunting realization for players on the fringe, but for those that are locks, it means their attentions turn towards cracking the starting XI or simply staying healthy.

Here’s our stock up, stock down analysis for the USMNT this week, the last before the fateful announcement.

USMNT Stock Up

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has not scored for AC Milan since December. | Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

No, Christian Pulisic hasn’t scored yet, with the superstar forward still on a goalless drought that dates back to 2025.

The 27-year-old may be breaking through the ice, though. “Captain America” had a skillful assist over the weekend to help club side AC Milan secure an important 2–1 win over Genoa, his first goal contribution since March and only his second since December.

In the 80th minute, Pulisic made a dangerous, penetrating run inside the 18-yard box, which discombobulated Genoa’s backline. Pulisic received the ball, and then with his back turned to the goal, he flicked it to the top of the box to teammate Zachary Athekame. Pulisic immediately evacuated the space, giving Athekame the room he needed to drive the ball into the back of the net.

Although he has recently lost his starting position, Pulisic became a difference-maker just five minutes after substituting onto the pitch. It marked a moment of brilliance for U.S. Soccer’s poster player and reminded those, and perhaps himself, of his potential. It was also a positive sign given Pulisic struggled with a thigh and gluteal strain just last week.

All eyes will be on Pulisic to see if he capitalizes on this small spark of momentum as the tournament nears. Regardless of his inbound form, the nation will look to him to lead the squad on the grand stage.

Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams clocked 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s critical draw on Tuesday. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The likely-starting midfielder Tyler Adams proved to Pochettino on Tuesday why he indeed deserves a spot in the XI this summer.

The 27-year-old played a crucial role in the holding midfield position for 90 minutes in Bournemouth’s Premier League-defining draw against Manchester City. The Cherries subdued the recently-surging Cityzens, leading 1–0 until the final moments of stoppage time. Although a Erling Haaland goal in the 95th minute drew the game, it wasn’t enough for City to maintain a position in the league’s title race. They needed a win, but Bournemouth and Adams had done their job splendidly, helping Arsenal secure their first Premier League title in 22 years.

The USMNT star had a whopping 12 defensive contributions and four tackles on the night. His ability to hold the likes of Haaland, Antoine Semenyo and Bernardo Silva at bay is incredibly promising ahead of the World Cup, where the Stars and Stripes are destined to encounter similar star power. There is no doubt Pochettino was paying close attention.

Max Arfsten

Max Arfsten shined in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday. | Jason Mowry/Getty Images

The 25-year-old Columbus Crew star once again proved his tactical versatility, a key asset Pochettino will not want to forgo in his roster this summer.

Although Max Arfsten has predominately featured as a fullback or wing-back for the Stars and Stripes in recent outings, playing more often with a defensive priority, his MLS side has opted to use his offensive prowess as a more traditional winger, something that paid off brilliantly in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals against New York City FC on Wednesday.

Arfsten made an explosive run down the left flank in the 58th minute. Upon receiving the ball, he did what he does best, cutting it inwards to force New York City center back Thiago Martins on his back heels. Arfsten fired the ball perfectly into the net’s corner, past USMNT star goalkeeper Matt Freese.

His goal was all it took to send Columbus to the semifinals of the knockout tournament. Despite the act of brilliance, it likely still wasn’t enough for Arfsten to secure a position in the starting lineup, having come on as a substitute as of late.

USMNT Stock Down

Chris Richards

Chris Richards is now a question mark for the World Cup. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Crystal Palace center back and defensive stalwart for the USMNT Chris Richards is now sidelined indefinitely after tearing two ligaments in his ankle.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old suffered a collision with Brentford's Igor Thiago, causing him to land awkwardly on his ankle. Although Richards managed to see out the remaining 15 minutes of the Premier League match, he needed assistance to get off the pitch after the final whistle, limping considerably.

Richards will miss Palace’s final Premier League match against the title-winning Arsenal on Sunday, and it is not clear yet if he will feature in the Conference League final next Wednesday against Rayo Vallecano; however, the plan is to have him ready in time.

“Of course, he needs to get back and he needs to get back on the pitch to be available and it will really be a race against time,” Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner said in a press conference on Thursday.

“He’s in from the morning, from sunrise until sunset, having treatments and doing everything he can do to reduce the swelling, but of course, we have a great medical department. We will give our best and of course, he will give his best. Let’s see if we can get it done.”

This is bad news for the U.S. and Pochettino, who rely heavily on Richards’s defensive poise and aerial capabilities. It is not yet known whether or not he will be fit enough come World Cup time. He was already set to miss the beginning of the USMNT’s World Cup training camp due to the Conference League final.

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