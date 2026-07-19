The Nine Barcelona Academy Graduates Featuring in 2026 World Cup Final

Spain and Argentina will meet in the 2026 World Cup final looking to conquer the most prestigious trophy in the sport, but the match is also a victory for Barcelona’s iconic academy as nine La Masia graduates are set to feature at MetLife Stadium.

La Masia’s storied reputation speaks for itself, widely regarded as the best youth academy in world soccer. For decades, Barcelona have produced world-class talents that have either helped form the greatest sides in club history or gone on to thrive outside of Catalonia.

But international soccer is not immune to La Masia’s influence. In 2010, Spain won its first World Cup title with a team that included nine players who spent time in Barcelona’s academy. Víctor Valdés, Carles Puyol, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets, Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, Cesc Fàbregas , Pedro and Pepe Reina all helped La Roja conquer glory.

Sixteen years later, eight players in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain rose through La Masia’s ranks, while the greatest talent Barça’s academy has ever produced will try to lead Argentina to back-to-back World Cup titles.

Here’s the nine Barcelona academy graduates that will feature in the 2026 World Cup final.

La Masia is where dreams begin. ✨ pic.twitter.com/qthkw8hqFJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 18, 2026

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

La Masia’s greatest product is the greatest player of all time. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Lionel Messi joined La Masia as a 13-year-old kid in 2000. Twenty-six years later, at 39, he’s the unanimous pick for Barcelona’s greatest player of all time and also widely recognized as the best player in the history of the sport.

A part of La Masia’s legendary 1987 generation, which also included the likes of Piqué and Fàbregas, Messi went on to become the most successful player in club history, spearheading Barça’s golden era, winning four of the five Champions League titles resting inside the club’s trophy cabinet.

Now, Messi will try to lead Argentina to become the first nation to win consecutive World Cup titles in over 60 years. To do that, he’ll have to overcome Barcelona’s new generation of La Masia talents.

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Lamine Yamal is widely viewed as Messi’s heir. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Lamine Yamal is, without a doubt, the best, most exciting La Masia graduate since Messi. A generational talent that, despite still being a teenager, has all-time great status written all over him.

Not only is Yamal Barcelona’s youngest ever debutant and heir to Messi’s No. 10 Blaugrana shirt, he was also all but baptized by the Argentine when he was fresh out of the womb, almost like there seems to be bigger powers at work. Now, Yamal will face Messi for the first and likely only time in a World Cup final, a simply surreal script.

Yamal has struggled to showcase his best form during the tournament, still clearly affected by a hamstring tear he suffered back in April. Those who’ve just been introduced to him this summer are yet to see his top level, but those who have been paying attention for the better part of the last two years can attest to him arguably already being the best player in the world—and he’s only just 19.

The World Cup Final goes through La Masia. pic.twitter.com/FrlKixkFwv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 18, 2026

Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

Pau Cubarsí blanketed Kylian Mbappé. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Pau Cubarsí has been going head-to-head against the best forwards in Europe since he was 17, but if there were any doubts about his generational ability, he’s made sure to completely silence them during the 2026 World Cup.

The La Masia graduate has been sensational all summer, playing with a calmness and maturity beyond his 19 years of age. Cubarsí and Yamal are both part of La Masia’s 2007 generation, and while the latter has rightfully earned all the praise he’s received in recent times, what the former has been able to accomplish over the past three seasons is equally impressive.

Regardless of what transpires in the final, Cubarsí might already have the Best Young Player of the Tournament award in the bag.

Dani Olmo (Spain)

Dani Olmo is having a fantastic World Cup. | Stefan Koops/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Dani Olmo joined La Masia when he was 10 and stayed at Barcelona’s academy until he was 16. Then, he took the unconventional route and migrated to Croatia, joining Dinamo Zagreb in 2014, where he completed his youth development and made his professional debut.

After blossoming in Zagreb and thriving at RB Leipzig, Olmo found his way back to Barcelona in 2024 after a brilliant performance in the Euros that summer. The platinum blonde playmaker seems to save his best form for the international stage, and this summer has been no exception.

Olmo has been one of Spain’s standout performers of the 2026 World Cup, masterfully operating as the team’s No. 10, maneuvering between the lines with tremendous class and quality.

Gavi (Spain)

Gavi overcame devastating injuries to make Spain’s World Cup roster. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Career threatening knee injuries have kept Gavi sidelined for over 18 months since the fall of 2023, but the energetic and versatile midfielder is trying to rediscover the form that saw him beat out the likes of Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala for the 2022 Kopa Trophy.

Gavi made his debut for Barcelona as a 17-year-old back in 2021 and almost instantly became a regular for both club and country. He made his World Cup debut in 2022 and became Spain’s youngest ever tournament goalscorer at 18 years and 110 days. Only Pelé and Manuel Rosas bagged a World Cup goal at a younger age.

Four years later, Gavi is playing a secondary role in his second World Cup appearance. Still only 21, he’ll hope his horrid injury woes are behind him so he can blossom into the world-class midfielder he appeared destined to become when he burst into the scene.

Eric García (Spain)

Eric García is coming off his best season for Barcelona. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Eric García captained Barcelona’s 2001 generation for the majority of his nine seasons in La Masia until he left the club when he was 16, joining Manchester City’s youth ranks in 2017. He took his first steps as a professional under Pep Guardiola at Man City, but returned home to Barcelona in 2021.

It hasn’t always been smooth-sailing for García, who struggled upon his return to Barça, so much so that he spent a year on loan at Girona. But over the past two seasons, he’s become more and more crucial at his boyhood club under Hansi Flick’s watch.

Prior to this summer, García hadn’t been called up to represent Spain since he featured in the 2022 World Cup. He’s yet to play a single minute this summer, but him being part of La Roja is a testament to his career turnaround.

Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain)

Alejandro Grimaldo has had a successful career outside of Catalonia. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Alejandro Grimaldo headlined one of the most scrutinized La Masia exits in recent memory. The left back joined Barcelona in 2008 and he then became, at the time, the third youngest player to feature for Barça’s B team (Barça Atlètic).

However, the presence of Barcelona greats Éric Abidal and then Jordi Alba blocked Grimaldo’s path to the senior team. He left the club in December 2015 at age 20 after refusing to sign a contract renewal. He also publicly criticized the lack of communication and opportunities then Barcelona manager Luis Enrique granted him.

He landed in Benfica and blossomed to his full potential. After six successful years, he then moved to Bayer Leverkusen where he won an invincible Bundesliga title in 2023–24.

He’s yet to play a single World Cup minute this summer thanks to the next name on this list, but he did secure a move to Atlético Madrid during Spain’s tournament run.

Marc Cucurella

Cucurella is once again stealing the show at a major international tournament. | Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Before being Spain’s undisputed starting left back, Marc Cucurella spent six years at La Masia between 2012–18, even making his professional debut for Barcelona when he played seven Copa del Rey minutes in Oct 2017.

Like Grimaldo, though, Cucurella’s path to regular minutes was blocked by Alba and he left Barcelona first to Eibar and then Getafe before joining Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021. One strong Premier League season was all it took for Chelsea to come knocking, and the curly-haired defender spent the last four years at Stamford Bridge.

Speculation of a possible return to Barça this summer was emphatically erased when Real Madrid spent $69.4 million for his signature just before the start of the World Cup. Given his performances during the tournament, you can see why Los Blancos locked him down.

Víctor Muñoz

Víctor Muñoz spent a brief time in La Masia. | Ernest Kolodziej/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Víctor Muñoz spent three years at La Masia, sharing the pitch with Barça talents such as Alejandro Balde and Fermín López until the club decided to release him from its youth ranks as a 14-year-old in 2017.

Muñoz then spent four years at DAMM, a club in Spain solely dedicated to developing youth players, before joining Real Madrid’s La Fábrica in 2021. He played four games for Los Blancos in 2024–25 and spent the last season on loan at Osasuna, where he became one of the most dynamic wingers in La Liga.

His stellar season earned him his international debut and a spot in Spain’s World Cup roster. The 23-year-old is yet to make his tournament debut, with fitness issues hampering him earlier in the summer. However, he’s already secured his big move, with Liverpool triggering his release clause earlier in the summer.

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