Enzo Maresca has admitted Erling Haaland is “upset” about Manchester City’s underwhelming form, insisting an improvement in results is all that’s required to lift the striker’s mood.

With the club’s guilty verdict for nine years of financial misconduct lurking ominously in the background, the Cityzens have endured a rocky period on the field. They have lost three of their last four Premier League matches, falling six points behind table-toppers Arsenal, and were most recently forced to come from behind twice to draw with Napoli in the Champions League.

After the stalemate with the Italians, Haaland voiced his frustrations, admitting he was “questioning everything” after one of many performances which was “not good enough”.

When quizzed about the Norwegian’s comments ahead of City’s challenging trip to reigning Premier League champions Arsenal this Sunday, Maresca confirmed that Haaland was—rather naturally—unhappy with recent performances and results.

“I think Erling is a winner. It’s normal that he’s not happy when we don’t win games, but not just Erling, everyone,” the Italian said. “Remember just a few weeks ago he was dancing inside the pitch. You can write and think many different things.

“Erling is upset. I’m upset because we’re not winning games. But this is our job, this is football. That’s why I need to maintain the balance.”

Haaland Failing to Reach Lofty Standards

Haaland is not in his best moment. | Dave Howarth/CameraSport/Getty Images

It’s no surprise that City’s recent struggles have coincided with an unspectacular spell in front of goal for their usually prolific sharpshooter. Haaland has scored just once in his last five matches at club level, although he did net on three occasions for Norway over the November international break.

“He’s a nine. They live day by day for goals and winning games,” Maresca added. “If they don’t score or win games they’re upset. So I don’t think that affects his game, but for sure he’s not happy not winning games, but everyone is on the same page.”

Asked about Haaland’s training performances, Maresca continued: “He has been good. Yes, normal like since day one. Again, a few weeks ago he was dancing inside the pitch, he was dancing in training. He’s happy. It’s normal that results affect the mood, that’s why we need to win games.

“But I don't see any problem at all with Erling.”

By Haaland’s impeccable standards, this has certainly been one of his more underwhelming periods—even if City’s biggest problems stem from a misfiring defensive line.

Maresca’s men have been leaking goals at an alarming rate, and are now without a clean sheet across their last 10 games in all competitions. During that time, they have conceded 20 goals, with an unconvincing defensive line left exposed by a new-look midfield still finding its feet.

Arsenal Match Could Be Make-or-Break for Man City

Pressure is building at the Etihad. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

If City harbor any genuine ambitions of wrestling the Premier League title from Arsenal, then they simply must avoid defeat in their upcoming trip to north London.

Maresca will be dreaming of victory over the defending champions, which would move the Cityzens within just three points of the summit. Even a draw would keep their outside hopes of dethroning Arsenal alive, maintaining the six-point deficit.

But defeat could prove fatal. An Arsenal win would move them nine points ahead of City heading into December, leaving them with an enormous mountain to climb during the remainder of the campaign—especially as they attempt to juggle the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, too.

The bad news for Maresca is that he’s never beaten Arsenal or Arteta before, drawing two and losing two of four previous meetings. They have already collided this season, with City succumbing to a chastening 3–0 defeat in the Community Shield in August.

Now more than ever, Maresca needs a defiant display from his team—and, most importantly, Haaland.