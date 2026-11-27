Another bumper round of Premier League action kicks off at the City Ground this Friday, as Chelsea visit Nottingham Forest looking to ease the pressure on under-fire manager Xabi Alonso.

The Blues suffered an undeniably humiliating 4–1 defeat to Leeds United last weekend, marking Alonso’s worst afternoon since taking charge. João Pedro’s continued absence and some disastrous defending have been responsible for an alarming downturn in form, which has seen them slump to eighth in the standings—closer to Coventry City in 14th than Liverpool in fourth.

Nottingham Forest are in similarly glum mood following their 2–0 loss at Bournemouth last Saturday, leaving them above the relegation zone on goal difference alone. The Oliver Glasner era is still in its infancy, but frustrations are starting to build following just two victories from 11 matches in the Premier League.

Opta Supercomputer Win Predictor

Liam Delap could haunt his former side. | Ritchie Sumpter/Nottingham Forest FC/Getty Images

Despite sitting seven points and nine places above Forest in the top flight, Chelsea are deemed underdogs by stat experts Opta. They’re given a mere 33.5% chance of clinching a first away victory since beating Everton 2–0 in mid-October.

Forest, meanwhile, are handed a 39.9% chance of pulling off back-to-back scalps on home turf, with an impressive 3–1 victory over Manchester City before the November international break perhaps feeding into projections.

It would be little surprise to see a draw between two out-of-form sides, though, especially with both teams desperate to avoid suffering another loss. The chance of a stalemate sits at 26.6%.

Outcome Likelihood Nottingham Forest 39.9% Draw 26.6% Chelsea 33.5%

*Data supplied by Opta’s match center.

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

Blues Battle to Hard-Fought Point

Alonso needs more from his players. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Chelsea’s defensive woes, exacerbated by several significant injuries in the backline, threaten to plunge them into crisis yet again this weekend. Having allowed 20 goals in the league, which is five more than Forest, it seems almost inevitable that former striker Liam Delap will haunt them.

Alonso’s defense has struggled against physically imposing strikers in recent weeks, with Brian Brobbey and Dominic Calvert-Lewin causing carnage for Sunderland and Leeds respectively. Delap could take advantage of a nervous defense made up of ex-teammates.

Chelsea haven’t even been particularly impressive going forward since Pedro’s injury, although they will still undoubtedly cause some issues for Forest’s rearguard. Morgan Rogers might be the architect of their success, having managed six goal involvements in his last 10 games for club and country.

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THREE KEY TALKING POINTS AHEAD OF NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. CHELSEA

Chelsea need some magic in the final third. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

• Chelsea’s record at the City Ground: The Blues have been frustratingly inconsistent over recent seasons, but they’ve generally enjoyed trips to Forest. They have won their last three away days at the City Ground, including an emphatic 3–0 victory last term.

• Glasner vs. Alonso: This will be the third meeting between the managers, who previously locked horns in the Bundesliga. Glasner’s Eintracht Frankfurt thrashed Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen 5–1 in their opening duel, but the Spaniard got revenge with a 3–1 triumph later that season.

• Home issues vs. away day blues: Forest have struggled on their own patch this season, winning one of five matches in the league and scoring just three goals—all of which came in the victory over City. Chelsea, meanwhile, have been dodgy on their travels, collecting only six points and losing three times.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–1 Chelsea