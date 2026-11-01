Former Manchester United player and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær revealed that although he did have conversations about potentially returning to the club as interim manager, “there were no negotiations,” and he’s currently not vying for the possible job opening.

Solskjær managed Manchester United for almost three years from 2018–2021. Initially appointed as caretaker following José Mourinho’s departure, the Norwegian boss led United to third and second place finishes during his two full seasons as manager but never seriously challenged for a Premier League title.

It all came crashing down in 2021–22, though, when a rotten run of form and results cost Solskjær his job. Five years later, he was the leading candidate to take over after the Red Devils parted ways with Ruben Amorim, but Solskjær recently admitted that although he met with United’s hierarchy, he was never really close to returning for a second chapter at Old Trafford’s dugout.

“I had a good chat with Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada,” Solskjær confessed to Norwegian outlet TV2. “We didn’t discuss contract length or anything of the sort. I offered to step in if needed, and I made no demands. I shared my thoughts on what is required for the club to move forward. We had one brief conversation. There were no negotiations.”

What transpired is well-known. The job instead went to his former teammate and assistant coach Michael Carrick and the interim tag was removed from his title following a stellar end of the 2025–26 Premier League season. Fast forward to the present and Carrick’s seat is beyond scorching hot, with many considering his sacking a matter of when not if.

Solskjaer Gives His Carrick Sack Verdict

Michael Carrick (right) was part of Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s coaching staff during his tenure as United’s manager. | Glyn Kirk/PA Images/Getty Images

Carrick is treading water at Man United following a run of three straight defeats and nine consecutive games without a win. Although Carrick has avoided the axe as of now and expects to keep his job for at least one more game, his situation has become untenable for many.

Not for Solskjær, though. The Norwegian supported Carrick’s appointment in January and still believes he has what it takes to steer the Red Devils to success.

“Michael has what it takes to take that club forward,” Solskjær stated. “I think he’s the right man. He understands the club, understands the fans, and knows what’s required. You don’t see that ‘devil’ in him. But it’s there, and I have it too. We are so incredibly alike.

“Perhaps not many people thought I would become a football coach, certainly not the manager of Manchester United. Many probably thought the same about Michael Carrick. When I spoke with United, I also spoke highly of Michael. ‘If you choose him, you’re getting a good man,’ I said. I believe he did the same for me. Neither of us was desperate to get the job. But we’d likely step up if they asked.”

But with United immersed in a 38-year-low, Carrick’s days appear to be numbered at Old Trafford’s dugout.

Solskjaer’s ‘Unfinished Business’ at Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjær failed to conquer a trophy as Manchester United manager. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

With Carrick under immense pressure, the Red Devils reportedly have a preferred list of replacements lined-up to succeed the former midfielder.

There are plenty of candidates ahead of Solskjær in the queue to replace Carrick. Still, the Norwegian admitted he doesn’t want to throw his hat in the ring at the moment—seemingly out of respect for Carrick—but did acknowledge he feels he left some unfinished business at Man Utd.

“There were some fantastic moments, but everything has its time,” Solskjær said, reflecting on his tenure. “I do miss it, yes. I could have imagined staying there forever, but life goes on. It was a very special period. Of course it was. It was special in many ways. Going back to the past isn’t always a good idea.

“Yes, I would have stepped in [in January], but I didn’t intend for it to last beyond the summer. It was probably time for someone else to have a go. I also feel like I have some unfinished business. Naturally, it would have been fun to have the opportunity again.”

In Solskjær’s ideal world, he’d take over from Carrick for a brief interim period in 10 years time once he decided to step-down.

The Norwegian can dream all he wants, at the moment there’s a high chance Carrick doesn’t last 10 more days as United manager, let alone 10 years.