Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 1

After three months, over $2 billion spent on transfers and an entire World Cup campaign, the 2026–27 Premier League season kicks off on Friday.

It’s been all change for many of the Premier League’s participants over the summer, with nine new managers taking to the touchline and a raft of fresh faces earning competitive debuts over the opening round.

Defending champions Arsenal get things underway against last term’s Championship winners Coventry City, before the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all take on awkward away days across the country.

Here’s how they and the Premier League’s other clubs might fare during Gameweek 1.

Arsenal laid down their marker during the Community Shield as they put Manchester City to the sword. The 3–0 triumph was the perfect response to some uninspiring friendly results, and has only reinforced their status as the undisputed favorites for back-to-back Premier League titles.

Coventry could prove awkward adversaries, buoyed by adrenaline on their return to the top flight after a 25-year absence. Frank Lampard has them in confident mood, but facing England’s leading side is an entirely different proposition to an away day at Stoke City or Preston North End.

The Gunners should begin their title defense with a routine triumph and the first of many, many projected clean sheets. At the other end of the field, summer signing Christos Tzolis will hope to inspire a strong attacking display after making a lightning quick start in north London.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Coventry

Man Utd have long been heading in the right direction under Michael Carrick and progress should continue at the start of the new season. Two palatable opening fixtures have them facing promoted opposition, starting with a trip to Hull City.

It’s been almost a decade since these sides last locked horns, Hull clinching a hard-fought goalless draw on that occasion. They would jump at the opportunity to repeat that feat on their Premier League comeback, and hopes of an upset have been boosted by a summer of investment.

However, United will expect to make a winning start, with their new-look midfield elevating an excellent offense. With Bruno Fernandes pulling the strings alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, goals are expected at MKM Stadium.

Prediction: Hull 1–3 Man Utd

Date : Saturday, Aug. 22

: Saturday, Aug. 22 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Everton’s clash with Crystal Palace is unlikely to get pulses racing. The hosts are never the most exciting watch under David Moyes and their fairly unspectacular summer transfer business hints at another campaign of mediocrity. Meanwhile, the Eagles have struggled in preseason under new manager Pierre Sage and have also done little meaningful business.

One piece of transfer activity involving both sides was a bizarre swap deal which saw Dwight McNeil and Brennan Johnson trade clubs, with the duo set to earn their debuts against their former employers this weekend.

They’re unlikely to liven up a seemingly drab affair.

Prediction: Everton 0–0 Crystal Palace

It’s been a strange summer for Ipswich Town as they prepare for their Premier League comeback. Kieran McKenna stepped aside and was replaced by Gary O’Neil, who has been gifted an army of expensive reinforcements.

It’s difficult to know what Ipswich will serve up this weekend, especially against a Sunderland side whose offseason could hardly have been more contrasting.

After overperforming with European qualification last term, Régis Le Bris leads a nearly identical roster into the new term, and they will fancy their chances of spoiling the party at Portman Road.

Prediction: Ipswich 0–1 Sunderland

Few opening round matches appear closer on paper than Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United.

Oliver Glasner’s arrival marks the beginning of a new era for Forest—if they can resist cycling through another four managers next season—and an upturn in performances and results is expected across the campaign, especially considering the Austrian’s track record of propeling Palace.

Leeds enjoyed an impressive second half of the 2025–26 campaign and have been very impressive during preseason, beating the likes of Liverpool and RB Leipzig alongside a draw with Man Utd. They’re brimming with belief ahead of a difficult trip to the City Ground.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–1 Leeds

Date : Saturday, Aug. 22

: Saturday, Aug. 22 Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

Things must surely improve for Tottenham Hotspur in 2026–27. After coming 17th last season and only sealing survival on the final day, Roberto De Zerbi is tasked with leading the resurgence, and his chances of success appear promising following an impressive summer transfer window marked by some expensive arrivals.

Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke have been signed for large sums, while Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson are clever free transfers. Their roster is much improved and fans will expect to see the benefits swiftly.

Brentford, meanwhile, have gone about their business without much attention, but they’re primed to kick on under Keith Andrews after a brilliant 2025–26 season. The likes of Igor Thiago, Kevin Schade and Mamadou Sangaré could frustrate Spurs on Saturday.

Prediction: Brentford 1–1 Tottenham

Aston Villa’s arduous summer has seen Unai Emery’s squad pulled apart. Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans and Lucas Digne have all departed, and their soon to be joined by Ezri Konsa and potentially Ollie Watkins.

Villa need yet more miraculous coaching from Emery to navigate such turmoil, but it’s bound to take them time to adjust. Their squad is currently unbalanced and lacking star quality, which Brighton & Hove Albion could punish at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls have done some typically clever business over the summer and might enjoy a really prosperous year under Fabian Hürzeler. They don’t have a great record in this fixture—winning just one of the last 12—but they could buck that trend at the weekend.

Prediction: Brighton 2–1 Aston Villa

A chastening defeat to Arsenal suggests their will be teething problems for Enzo Maresca at Manchester City, which is only natural after a decade of Pep Guardiola. Rodri’s departure is seismic, while the experience of John Stones and Bernardo Silva will also be missed. There could be yet more outgoings, too.

It might be months before we see City at their best under the Italian, but considering the caliber of their players, they should still bypass a Bournemouth team making its bow under new boss Marco Rose.

Erling Haaland always makes a fast start to the season and he could single-handedly down the Cherries, who will need a terrific performance to come away from the Etihad Stadium with a point or more.

Prediction: Man City 2–1 Bournemouth

Few Premier League fixtures are more synonymous with entertainment and chaos than Newcastle United vs. Liverpool. A clash which typically conjures up historic, special moments could deliver yet more on Sunday.

Liverpool travel to Tyneside for a first proper outing under Andoni Iraola. If preseason is anything to go by, there will be plenty of attacking intent from his players, and the Spaniard will hope Alexander Isak—who is making his first return to St James’ Park—can help fire them to victory.

Newcastle’s traumatic summer has seen them lose Eddie Howe and a host of star performers, including Tonali, Bruno Guimarães and Anthony Gordon. However, Matthias Jaissle is an exciting coach who can mastermind an industrious performance against the defensively suspect Reds.

Prediction: Newcastle 2–2 Liverpool

Two former Real Madrid managers are on the touchline for the season’s first west London derby, with Álvaro Arbeloa’s Fulham taking on Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea on Monday. Both coached Los Blancos last season without great success and were teammates at the Bernabéu, as well as with the Spain national team.

Their friendship will be put to one side at Craven Cottage, however, as they aim to make a winning start to their reigns, and it’s Alonso who’s more likely to come out on top.

Chelsea finished preseason with a flourish as they beat AC Milan and Real Sociedad, scoring six across the two matches courtesy of João Pedro’s brilliance and an excellent supporting cast. They should have far too much firepower for Fulham, who many are expecting to struggle next term.

Prediction: Fulham 1–3 Chelsea

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 1

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Friday, Aug. 21 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Arsenal vs. Coventry 2–0 Saturday, Aug. 22 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET Hull vs. Man Utd 1–3 Saturday, Aug. 22 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Everton vs. Crystal Palace 0–0 Saturday, Aug. 22 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Ipswich vs. Sunderland 0–1 Saturday, Aug. 22 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Nott’m Forest vs. Leeds 1–1 Saturday, Aug. 22 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET Brentford vs. Tottenham 1–1 Sunday, Aug. 23 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Brighton vs. Aston Villa 2–1 Sunday, Aug. 23 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Man City vs. Bournemouth 2–1 Sunday, Aug. 23 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET Newcastle vs. Liverpool 2–2 Monday, Aug. 24 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Fulham vs. Chelsea 1–3