Raphinha On Track to Break Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Goal Record
Raphinha is only two goal contributions away from breaking a longstanding Champions League record set by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Raphinha might not have found the back of the net in Barcelona's 3–3 draw with Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, but he still managed to make history. The Brazilian assisted Ferran Torres's goal in the 38th minute, becoming the first Barcelona player to ever record 20 goal contributions in a single Champions League campaign.
The feat puts Raphinha above Lionel Messi in the club and the competition's history books, but there is still one player he is chasing. Ronaldo's 21 goal involvements in Real Madrid's Champions League-winning 2013–14 campaign is the most ever by a player in a single season.
With the second leg of the semifinals and possibly a Champions League final on the horizon for Barcelona, Raphinha is on pace to surpass Ronaldo's achievement.
Check out where Raphinha's 2024–25 Champions League season ranks among four of the competition's best campaigns of all time.
Player
Club
Season
Goal Contributions
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2013–14
21
Raphinha
Barcelona
2024–25
20
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2015–16
20
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich
2019–20
20
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
2011–12
19
Raphinha's 20th goal contribution puts him level with Ronaldo and fellow Barcelona teammate Robert Lewandowski in the Champions League history books. Still, the winger is just one goal or assist away from tying Ronaldo's all-time record, and just two from standing alone atop a list of legends.
Another individual accomplishment would add to Raphinha's growing 2025 Ballon d'Or campaign. The 28-year-old is one of the favorites to take home soccer's most prestigious award thanks to his spectacular season in which he has recorded 30 goals and 22 assists across all competitions.
Raphinha's teammates are also in the Ballon d'Or conversation, including Lamine Yamal, who also made history against Inter Milan. The Spaniard became the youngest player to ever score in a Champions League semifinal at 17 years and 291 days old. Pedri also revealed it is his dream to take home the award after watching fellow midfielder Rodri win it in 2024.
All three Barcelona superstars will have even more of a claim to the 2025 Ballon d'Or if they help the club secure it's third-ever treble. The Catalans already lifted the Copa del Rey and now are fully focused on winning La Liga and the Champions League.