Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Champions League
For the first time since 2017, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are set to clash in the Champions League.
Less than one month ago, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid settled for a 1–1 draw for the second time in the 2024–25 La Liga season. Only two points separate the rivals in the La Liga standings, but come Tuesday, they are playing for something much greater than just three points in the Spanish top-flight.
A Madrid derby headlines the Champions League round of 16. Diego Simeone's men come into the fixture on a 10-game unbeaten run while Real Madrid just suffered a poor defeat to Real Betis at the weekend. Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid were two of the favorites to make it to the Champions League final, but now one will not even get to the quarterfinals.
The good news for Carlo Ancelotti is Fede Valverde trained with the team ahead of the match and is expected to feature in his first game since suffering a hamstring injury. Jude Bellingham will miss the clash, though, as he serves his one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation. The injured Dani Ceballos, Éder Militão and Dani Carvajal also remain unavailable.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Simeone's men on Tuesday, Mar. 4.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian has only conceded one goal from open play against Atlético Madrid this season.
RB: Fede Valverde—As long as he is fit to start, Valverde will get the nod on the right flank over Lucas Vázquez.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The 21-year-old is set to return to Ancelotti's XI in place of David Alaba, who massively struggled against Real Betis.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Rüdiger gets his chance to face Atlético Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu for the first time this season.
LB: Ferland Mendy—Expect Mendy to start over Fran García in all of Real Madrid's Champions League matches moving forward.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga—Camavinga has only played 10 minutes against Atlético Madrid this season. The 22-year-old slots into Ceballos's spot in the midfield.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman starts alongside his fellow France teammate for first time in 2025.
RW: Rodrygo—The Brazilian will look to use his pace and creativity to get the better of Javi Galán.
AM: Brahim Díaz—With Bellingham suspended, Díaz is in line to start as Real Madrid's No. 10.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The winger has just one goal in his last nine appearances across all competitions. Still, Vinícius Júnior leads Real Madrid with seven goals in the Champions League this season.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—In his last UCL appearance, Mbappé became the first player in Champions League history to score a hat trick at the Santiago Bernabéu and the Camp Nou. Now, he will look to bag the second goal of his Real Madrid career against Simeone's men.