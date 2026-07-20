Rodri Joins Messi, Zidane, Ronaldinho in Elite 11-Player Club After World Cup Win

Manchester City and Spain midfielder, Rodri, added a new incredible milestone to his remarkable career, becoming only the 11th men’s player in history to win the World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d’Or.

Spain defeated Argentina 1–0 to claim the 2026 World Cup title on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. La Roja deservedly added a second star to its crest after a dominant World Cup campaign in which Rodri was the brains behind it all.

Rodri has now won the World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d’Or award in the last three years, arguably collecting the three most prestigious trophies in all of soccer.

Two years after wining the 2024 European Championship and earning player of the tournament honors, the 30-year-old midfielder lifted his first career World Cup title and, again, was recognized with the Golden Ball award. His career achievements are starting to become undeniable, he’s got arguably the most impressive trophy cabinet of any player in his position ever.

Rodri completed the incredible trilogy, becoming the 11th member of a prestigious club that includes some of the greatest players of all time.

Every Player to Win World Cup, Champions League, Ballon d’Or

Rodri (middle) captained Spain to its second World Cup title. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Player Country Tally Lionel Messi Argentina World Cup (x1), UCL (x4), Ballon d’Or (x8) Rodri Spain World Cup (x1), UCL (x1), Ballon d’Or (x1) Bobby Charlton England World Cup (x1), UCL (x1), Ballon d’Or (x1) Gerd Müller Germany World Cup (x1), UCL (x3), Ballon d’Or (x1) Franz Beckenbauer Germany World Cup (x1), UCL (x3), Ballon d’Or (x2) Paolo Rossi Italy World Cup (x1), UCL (x1), Ballon d’Or (x1) Zinedine Zidane France World Cup (x1), UCL (x1), Ballon d’Or (x1) Rivaldo Brazil World Cup (x1), UCL (x1), Ballon d’Or (x1) Ronaldinho Brazil World Cup (x1), UCL (x1), Ballon d’Or (x1) Kaká Brazil World Cup (x1), UCL (x1), Ballon d’Or (x1) Ousmane Dembélé France World Cup (x1), UCL (x2), Ballon d’Or (x1) Alexia Putellas Spain World Cup (x1), UCL (x4), Ballon d’Or (x2) Aitana Bonmatí Spain World Cup (x1), UCL (x4), Ballon d’Or (x3)

Rodri scored the winner for Man City to win their first ever Champions League title in 2023. A year later, he won the Ballon d’Or after helping Spain conquer Europe and now, he’s completed the coveted trilogy of prizes with the World Cup, dethroning the champion.

It wasn’t to be this time for Argentina and Lionel Messi, who joined the list when he lifted the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Although he couldn’t complete his title defense, the immortal legacy of the eight-time Ballon d’Or and four-time Champions League winner was only enhanced this summer.

England and Manchester United legend Bobby Charlton was the founding member of this prestigious club, winning the World Cup and Ballon d’Or in 1966 before conquering European glory with United two years later. He was then followed by arguably the two greatest German players of all time, Gerd Müller and Franz Beckenbauer.

The pair won the World Cup with Germany in 1974, the same year they collected the first of Bayern Munich’s three straight European Cup titles. They won three Ballons d’Or combined from 1970–76.

Franz Beckenbauer was a force of nature. | IMAGO/WEREK

Paolo Rossi guided Italy to glory in the 1982 World Cup, winning the Ballon d’Or later that year. He’d go on to lead Juventus to their first European crown in 1985. It wasn’t until legendary Frenchman Zinedine Zidane won the World Cup and Ballon d’Or in 1998 and then the Champions League for Real Madrid thanks to his iconic volley in 2002 that another member entered the list.

The trio of Brazilian legends, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaká were all part of the Seleçao side that won the 2002 World Cup. Rivaldo was the first to enter the club, winning the Ballon d’Or in 1999 and the Champions League with AC Milan in 2003. Then came Ronaldinho with his 2005 Ballon d’Or and Champions League title with Barcelona a year later. Finally, Kaká’s glorious 2007 saw him secure European glory with Milan before being recognized with the prestigious individual award.

Last year, reigning Ballon d’Or Ousmane Dembélé became the 10th player to achieve the incredible milestone, winning the individual award after helping Paris Saint-Germain conquer its maiden Champions League title. Seven years earlier, a 21-year-old Dembélé won the 2018 World Cup with France.

Two women’s players have also completed the monumental trilogy, meaning Rodri is actually the third Spanish midfielder to enter the club. Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí have won each of the last five women’s Ballon d’Or awards between them, along with four Champions League titles with Barça Femení and the 2023 World Cup with Spain.

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