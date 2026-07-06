Sandro Tonali Reveals Truth Behind Tottenham Move, Shirt Number Revealed

Tottenham Hotspur have broken their transfer record once again to seal the signature of midfielder Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.

Just four days after the blockbuster acquisition of Mateus Fernandes for $112 million (£85 million), Spurs have gone one better, breaking their own transfer record once again to snap up Tonali in a package worth a reported $133 million (£100 million).

When it became clear that Tonali was available this summer, a number of England’s elite sides made their interest known. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been linked but, according to Tonali, his decision was not a difficult one.

“I’m very happy to be here,” he told club media. “When I arrived at the Club today, it felt fantastic. People said about there being four or five clubs—there was only one.

“I spoke to the Head Coach for close to two hours about the Club, the fans, the stadium and our football. It was like magic because I knew immediately that I had to sign for Tottenham. I’ve played against Tottenham a few times and always found a great atmosphere made by great fans. I can’t wait to start the season.”

Manager Roberto De Zerbi added: “Sandro is a special player and a great signing for our Club.

“I have followed him for a long time, as he came through the youth system at my hometown club, Brescia, and I’m so happy to be working with him now. Given his qualities, there was a lot of interest in Sandro this summer. However, he was very clear in his desire to join Tottenham, and I know our fans will love what he brings to the team.”

Tonali’s Tottenham Shirt Number Confirmed

Spurs are undergoing a squad rebuild under new manager De Zerbi, who reunited with former Brighton & Hove Albion center back Jan Paul van Hecke before overseeing this massive midfield spend.

Fernandes has been given the No. 18 shirt, and he’ll be joined in midfield by Tonali, who will be wearing the No. 16.

It’s an all-new shirt number for Tonali, who has spent the majority of his senior career for both club and country wearing the No. 8 shirt aside from at Brescia, where he wore No. 4.

The No. 16 shirt has a mixed record at Tottenham. It was most recently handed temporarily to young defender Luka Vušković, who was sold to Brighton without getting the chance to wear it. Before that, it belonged to on-loan forward Timo Werner.

Arnaut Danjuma, Kyle Walker-Peters and Kieran Trippier have all worn the shirt over the past decade, while Kyle Walker and Gareth Bale both enjoyed spells with 16 on their backs before trading for lower numbers.

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