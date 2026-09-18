Spain’s First Roster Post-World Cup Win Includes Resurgent Real Madrid Star

Luis de la Fuente’s first Spain roster since winning the country’s second World Cup title in July sees a return to the fold for re-emerging Real Madrid center back Dean Huijsen.

Huijsen appeared to be a lock to make Spain’s 2026 World Cup roster when he signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2025 for a whopping £50 million ($66.4 million)—the most expensive center back signing in club history.

But a promising start to his Madrid career quickly went south as he was unable to thrive in the turmoil that was Los Blancos in 2025–26, with inconsistent and mistake-ridden performances becoming the norm. The 21-year-old lost his starting role towards the end of the season under then-manager Álvaro Arbeloa, and he watched from the sidelines as Los Blancos were eliminated from the Champions League in a 4–3 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

The big hit came a little over a month later when De la Fuente left him off of Spain’s World Cup roster, picking players such as Eric García and Marc Pubill over him. Huijsen took it on the chin and after congratulating the players that made La Roja’s squad, he got to work on preparing for a much stronger second term with Los Blancos.

Dean Huijsen (right) is enjoying himself playing under Jose Mourinho | David Ramos/Getty Images

The talented defender has since become untouchable in Real Madrid’s XI under Jose Mourinho, playing every minute in all but one of the seven games Los Blancos have played in 2026–27, forming a strong partnership with summer recruit Ibrahima Konaté. The result? One of the four fresh faces in La Roja’s fall roster.

“We see he’s doing really good, that’s why we bet on him,” De la Fuente said about Huijsen after unveiling his roster. “Dean has to understand, as do others, that he has to work like he’s working now which is very good, alway thinking about getting better every day. That would be great for him, for us and for his club.

“He knows that there’s big competition, we’re coming off a World Cup where the two center backs [Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsí] have been considered the two best in the world. So we know that whoever comes knocking on that door must be pushing it hard. That is good for everyone.”

Spain’s Fall 2026 Roster

La Roja will play its first games as two-time World Cup champions. | Evrim Aydin/Anadolu/Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), Josep Martínez (Inter Milan).

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Marc Pubill (Atlético Madrid), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Eric García (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid), Alejandro Grimaldo (Atlético Madrid).

Midfielders: Rodri (Barcelona), Fabian Ruíz (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedri (Barcelona), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Álex Baena (Atlético Madrid), Fermín López (Barcelona).

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Roberto Fernández (Espanyol), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Víctor Muñoz (Liverpool), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace).

Barcelona Duo Compete for One Spot in Spain’s Roster

Gavi (top) has been replaced in Spain’s roster by Fermín López (left). | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

De la Fuente’s Spain squad for the start of its UEFA Nations League journey includes only four differences from the group that lifted the World Cup trophy in North America two months ago.

One of the most interesting switches is the withdrawal of Gavi. The Barcelona midfielder started on the left wing in Spain’s World Cup debut against Cabo Verde but played just five more minutes at the tournament. He suffered an injury scare as he exited the pitch with a knee issue in Barça’s opening game of the season and has since player just 36 minutes in the team’s last six games.

His replacement? Long time friend and club teammate Fermín López. The electrifying attacking midfielder was a lock to make Spain’s World Cup roster until he broke his foot with two games remaining in the season. López didn’t hide how painful it was to miss the World Cup, but he’s started the season with a point to prove and already has four goals and two assists to his name.

Huijsen is taking over in the roster from Marcos Llorente, who retired from the national team after the World Cup. Elsewhere, Inter’s Josep Martínez replaces the injured Joan García in goal, and Espanyol striker Roberto Fernández, who already has six La Liga goals this season, is included instead of Borja Iglesias.

Spain will face England in a mouthwatering clash at Wembley Stadium on Sept. 26 to kick-off its Nations League campaign. La Roja will then host Croatia on Sept. 29 and then Czechia on Oct. 3, before traveling to face Croatia again in its final game of the window on Oct. 6.