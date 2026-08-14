Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Table As Arsenal Aim to Defend Title

A summer highlighted by Spain’s World Cup triumph in North America has offered little room for respite, with the start of the new Premier League season closing in.

Preseason friendlies are heading back into the wilderness as the serious stuff beckons. The champions, Arsenal, get the 2026–27 campaign underway, hosting the newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s the time of year when predictions run amok. From former players to content creators, we’re subject to so many opinions that boast little distinction. We all generally think along the same lines.

So, what does the omniscient supercomputer believe? Opta has released its predictions for the upcoming Premier League season, rating the likelihood of where each team will finish based on its Power Rankings. The model has run thousands of simulations for every Premier League fixture, and quantified the title chances, Champions League hopes and threat of relegation for all competing teams.

Let’s take a look at the supercomputer’s first 2026–27 Premier League projection.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Title Race

Opta is backing Enzo Maresca’s Man City to be Arsenal’s nearest challengers. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Position Club Title Chances 1. Arsenal 38% 2. Manchester City 20.5% 3. Liverpool 9.2% 4. Manchester United 6.2% 5. Aston Villa 4.8% 6. Chelsea 4.1% 7. Tottenham Hotspur 2.9%

Opta got it wrong last year, backing Liverpool to retain their Premier League crown after snapping Manchester City’s stranglehold over the division during Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

Slot departed off the back of a sorry title defense, and the Reds’ demise should serve as a stark reminder to champions Arsenal that retaining the Premier League title is as hard as it gets. Only Man City have done so since 2009.

Still, the supercomputer doesn’t believe that the Gunners will be usurped this season, giving them a 38% chance of winning the league. That’s considerably higher than the 28.5% chance they gave Liverpool last season, having also predicted Arsenal to finish second for the fourth season running.

Andoni Iraola is the new man at the helm at Anfield, succeeding Slot in June. The Spaniard has called for more signings despite the club’s record splurge 12 months ago, and few believe Liverpool are ready to compete for the title again. Opta rates their title chances at 9.2%, making them third favorites

A City led not by Pep Guardiola, but by Enzo Maresca are projected to be Arsenal’s stiffest challengers, as they were last season. However, as is the case with the vast majority of the Gunners’ potential title rivals, City are drenched in uncertainty. Arsenal, now, look like the safe bet, even if they haven’t quite evolved as Mikel Arteta would’ve liked this summer.

Manchester United were mightily productive under Michael Carrick and finished third, but maintaining such high standards while juggling Champions League soccer will be a huge test. Thus, their title hopes are slim (6.2%).

Aston Villa (4.8%) have lost too many important cogs in Unai Emery’s machine to compete for the highest honor, while Chelsea (4.1%) and Tottenham Hotspur (2.9%) will be improved—but not title-contending improved.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Champions League Race

Chelsea should improve under Xabi Alonso (right). | Peksi Cahyo/Getty Images

Position Club Qualification (Top Five) Chances 1. Arsenal 83% 2. Manchester City 69.4% 3. Liverpool 48.6% 4. Manchester United 40% 5. Aston Villa 33.8% 6. Chelsea 30.3% 7. Newcastle United 26.2% 8. Tottenham Hotspur 24.1% 9. Brighton & Hove Albion 21.5% 10. Bournemouth 19%

Assuming the Premier League’s coefficient remains strong, a top-five berth will be enough to qualify for the 2027–28 Champions League.

Despite Liverpool’s massive drop-off as champions last season and eventual fifth-place finish, Opta just doesn’t see it happening to Arsenal. The Gunners are projected to qualify for UEFA’s premier club competition with plenty of comfort, as are Man City and Liverpool. Even Man Utd‘s chances are rated as highly as 40%.

Villa are set to retain their Champions League status, having qualified for the competition in two ways last season. They complemented a fourth-place finish with a Europa League triumph, thrashing Freiburg 3–0 in the final.

There’s title talk surrounding Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea, given the significance of playing just one match a week. However, the Blues will prioritize a Champions League return over domestic glory, and their chances of playing Champions League soccer next season are 30.3%.

Opta believes Spurs are more likely to win the title than Newcastle United, but rates the Magpies’ chances of finishing in the top five higher. Plenty are writing Matthias Jaissle’s side off after their summer reset, which means they’re primed to turn heads this season.

After back-to-back 17th-place finishes, Spurs, despite their huge outlay, must regard a push for Europe as a pretty successful season. They just want some stability.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth will have to juggle Thursday nights this term, and Opta currently has them missing out on the European spots as a result.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Premier League Relegation Battle

Hull were the unlikely playoff winners last season. | Rasid Necati Aslim/AnadoluGetty Images

Position Club Relegation Chances 14. Crystal Palace 20% 15. Leeds United 22.5% 16. Fulham 23.4% 17. Sunderland 25.9% 18. Coventry City 27.9% 19. Ipswich Town 31.2% 20. Hull City 38.7%

The newly promoted teams broke the mold last season. Well, two of them did anyway. Burnley were rubbish. Sunderland enjoyed a remarkable campaign, qualifying for the Europa League, while Leeds United enjoyed a strong second half to the season, and finished well clear of the drop zone.

We all thought the three that came up would go straight back down, and that’s the consensus again this time around. Opta agrees: Hull City, Ipswich Town and Coventry City are the three favorites for the drop.

Tough starts to the season work against Coventry and Hull, with newly promoted teams generally requiring bright beginnings to stave off the threat of relegation. In Premier League history, none of the 16 promoted teams who won at least eight points from their opening five games have gone straight back down.

Opta is projecting Sunderland to succumb to second-season syndrome, rating them as the most likely of the non-newly promoted teams to go down. The Black Cats have been quiet in the transfer market and have Thursday soccer to think about. A decline makes sense.

Fulham are an unknown without Marco Silva, with Álvaro Arbeloa surely a strong candidate to get the boot first. Crystal Palace could also be in some bother after losing Oliver Glasner to Nottingham Forest, although Opta believes six teams are more likely to succumb to the second tier.