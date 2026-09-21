‘Superior’—Lamine Yamal Risks Arsenal Ire With Telling Barcelona Revelation

Lamine Yamal would welcome a potential meeting with Premier League champions Arsenal, given he recently revealed that he believes Barcelona are “superior” to Mikel Arteta’s side.

In an interview with Movistar, Yamal touched on a variety of subjects, including his view on some of the best teams in the world. When asked how Barcelona would fare against Arsenal, the dazzling winger admitted he believes the reigning La Liga champions are better than their Premier League counterparts.

“I think Arsenal are a rival that are very similar to us [Barcelona], but I believe we are superior,” Yamal stated. “They play very similar to us, and those games are comfortable for us.”

Yamal went on to state that teams such as Paris Saint-Germain—who he considers the favorites to win the Champions League—and Bayern Munich are two teams that play a style more challenging for Barcelona and, thus, are better equipped to expose the flaws of Hansi Flick’s side.

A game against Arsenal, though, would be “a more tactical match, more about having the ball,” according to Yamal.

When Could Barcelona and Arsenal Face Off?

It’s been a decade since Barcelona and Arsenal last met. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

The only way for Yamal’s hypothesis to be tested would be for Barcelona and Arsenal to meet in the knockout stages of the 2026–27 Champions League.

The league phase draw pinned the Catalans and Gunners against some of the best teams in the world, including some of the pair’s biggest rivals. Barcelona will take on Manchester City, who are deemed the biggest threat to the Gunners’ Premier League crown, while the Gunners will host Barça’s arch-nemesis, Real Madrid, during the league phase.

Still, there is no scheduled meeting between the two reigning league champions. The only potential matchup would have to come during the climax of the Champions League season, and it will depend on several factors, including the two teams’ final positioning during the group phase, the side of the bracket each end up on and likely avoiding elimination until deep in the competition.

Barcelona and Arsenal haven’t met since the 2015–16 Champions League round of 16, when the Catalans dismantled then-Arsène Wegner’s Gunners, thanks to the devastating attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar.

The two sides have met nine times during the history of the rivalry, and Barcelona hold an overwhelming edge, collecting six wins to Arsenal’s one.

Lamine Yamal Says He Watches ‘All’ Premier League Games

Lamine Yamal is a big Premier League fan. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Yamal’s verdict on Arsenal’s style is based on his habit of watching full soccer games—not highlights—whenever he can. The teenager admitted he likes watching soccer when he’s not on the pitch and didn’t hide his love for the Premier League.

“From the Premier League, I watch them all [games],” Yamal told Movistar. “All Premier League games, I think, are very fun to watch. At noon you sit down at your house, and you just enjoy [Premier League] soccer.”

Real Betis and Villarreal are two La Liga teams Yamal particularly enjoys watching, while also stating he likes watching PSG in the Champions League only because he enjoys watching them ”submit” high-caliber opponents.

Arsenal are currently the best team from Yamal’s favorite league to watch. His assessment of how Barcelona would fare in a matchup against the Gunners remains unproven; however, a meeting between the two later this season would unquestionably deliver fireworks.