Three Big Names Arsenal Have Failed to Sign and Who Could Be Targeted Next

Arsenal’s attempts to build on their long-awaited Premier League title triumph in the summer transfer window have been mixed, to say the least.

A pre-agreed deal to sign defender Piero Hincapié has been completed alongside the arrival of backup goalkeeper Illan Meslier, with the arrival of 24-year-old winger Christos Tzolis currently the headline act.

There is definitely more coming from Arsenal, but there can be no denying that this has been a bruising window so far for the Gunners.

Here are three big names Arsenal have already failed to sign this summer and what comes next for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea instead. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Arteta entered the summer with one clear goal: sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

It seemed like a certainty that Arsenal were going to land the England international’s signature, having been negotiating a deal for weeks in the hope of convincing Villa to accept a bid around the $108 million (£80 million) mark. The Villans, however, stood firm.

Chelsea swooped in with the promise of a whopping $157.5 million (£117 million). Arsenal were given the chance to match that bid but swiftly declined, suffering their first major blow of the summer window. Rogers’s claim that Chelsea are the “biggest club in London” hardly helped the ego.

Vinícius Júnior

An ambitious move to Vinícius Júnior met an abrupt end. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

As Arsenal searched for an alternative to Rogers, they were alerted to the uncertainty surrounding Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior, who was locked in a grueling contract battle with Los Blancos that could have easily gone either way this summer.

Sensing a chance to snap up one of soccer’s premier talents at a discounted rate, Arsenal made their interest in Vinícius Jr known publicly, sparking a fresh transfer saga in which reports went as far as to claim many in the Arsenal locker room were confident they would be playing alongside the Brazil international this coming season.

In reality, interest from Arsenal appeared to be a negotiating tactic from Vinícius Jr and his representatives, who finally convinced Madrid to raise their contract offer and sealed the extended stay at the Bernabéu that he was always looking for.

Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali took his talents to Tottenham instead. | Steve Christo - Corbis/Getty Images

While left wing has dominated the headlines for Arsenal this summer, another key goal has been bolstering in midfield. Among those targeted earlier in the window was Italy international Sandro Tonali.

The Gunners reached out to speak with Newcastle to see how much it would take to pry Tonali away but could not stop rivals Tottenham Hotspur from steaming ahead. The midfielder’s connection to Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi proved too powerful and paved the way for a transfer worth a whopping $134.5 million (£100 million).

Crucially, however, Arsenal also used their talks over Tonali to express an interest in Bruno Guimarães, whose switch to the Emirates is just a social media statement away from being official.

What Next for Arsenal?

Julián Alvarez remains a target for Arsenal. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The Guimarães signing means Arsenal are close to filling one hole in the squad, but there remains a glaring vacancy on the left side of attack. Leandro Trossard has already departed for Beşiktaş and faith in Gabriel Martinelli is not particularly high.

With Rogers and Vinícius Jr both off the table, Arsenal now face the tough challenge of finding their next superstar target in an increasingly thin market.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola is of interest but appears to be leaning towards Liverpool, who have made clear the fact they see the Frenchman as a priority—something that clearly cannot be said for Arsenal.

Arteta’s target list also features Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez towards the very top, with reports earlier this year suggesting he could be used on the left wing well before the pursuits of Rogers and Vinícius Jr confirmed that was a priority area.

Alvarez, however, remains Barcelona’s top target. He is thought to be keen to make the move, but Atlético have stressed public determination not to sell the striker to a La Liga rival—or anybody, for that matter.

Can Arsenal afford to be dragged into another saga that seems destined to be a lengthy one? Convincing Atlético to sell could take weeks and could easily be fruitless, while the other names on the market could be snapped up by rivals.

The list of feasible alternatives is already slim. AC Milan’s Rafael Leão is angling for a move to the Premier League, but Kenan Yıldız has signed a new contract at Juventus and Marcus Rashford is not expected to depart Manchester United.

Nico Williams of Athletic Club has long been touted as a possible target for Arsenal, but whether he would be interested in leaving his boyhood side this summer remains up for debate.