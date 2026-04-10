Transfer News, Rumors: Real Madrid Make Blockbuster Olise Bid; Barcelona’s Yamal Doubts

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Angelo Stiller has plenty of admirers. | IBRAHIM OT/AFP/Getty Images

Manchester United and Liverpool are both tracking Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, for whom a summer transfer would likely cost over $70 million (€60 million, £52 million). (Source: Fussballdaten)

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also monitoring Stiller ahead of a possible summer bid. (Source: BILD)

Also on Man Utd’s radar is AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit, but the Red Devils are by no means alone. Newcastle United are actively in pursuit of the Dutch international, who has admirers from across the Premier League. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes ahead of both Chelsea and Man Utd. (Source: RTI Esporte)

Potentially leaving Liverpool could be goalkeeper Alisson, who has already approved a move to Juventus. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly is attracting interest from Real Madrid as he considers an exit from the Emirates Stadium. (Source: Fichajes)

Manchester City are prepared to break their transfer record with a bid worth $134 million (£100 million) for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. (Source: SportsBoom)

Man City goalkeeper James Trafford is Tottenham Hotspur’s top goalkeeper target, but Aston Villa are also interested in the unsettled Englishman. (Source: Daily Mail)

Amid uncertainty over Trafford’s future, Man City are looking into a deal to re-sign 20-year-old Sheffield Wednesday stopper Pierce Charles. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Southampton winger Léo Scienza is likely to make the jump up to the Premier League this summer. Aston Villa and Tottenham have joined Everton, Fulham and Leeds United in pursuit. (Source: ESPN)

Liverpool have concerns over center back Virgil van Dijk and are prepared to accelerate a move for Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni as his replacement. (Source: Fichajes)

AC Milan have made Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson their top target for the summer and a deal is thought to appeal to the Senegal international as he prepares to return from loan with Bayern Munich. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal are ready to rival Leeds for the signature of Rennes midfielder Djaoui Cissé. (Source: Media Foot)

La Liga

Erling Haaland is of interest to Barcelona. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona do not believe Lamine Yamal is currently capable of leading the team to major silverware and are now looking for a new superstar, with Man City striker Erling Haaland the top target. (Source: El Nacional)

A new striker may be needed at Barcelona as Robert Lewandowski is no longer prioritizing a new contract at Camp Nou. Months of growing dissatisfaction have seen him begin to explore his options. (Source: Cadena SER)

Real Madrid are readying an offer of $175 million (€150 million) plus Brahim Díaz to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, with club president Florentino Pérez fixated on getting a deal done. (Source: Fichajes)

However, even if they received a record offer, Bayern Munich will not sell Olise to Madrid or any other suitor. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Real Madrid do not want to sell center back Raúl Asencio this summer but are prepared to consider offers if he requests an exit. Rich admirers in Saudi Arabia are readying offers. (Source: Defensa Central)

Atlético Madrid director Mateu Alemany has met with the agent of Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal over a possible summer swoop. (Source: AS)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS