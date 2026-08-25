Transfer Rumors: Alvarez, Minteh, Barcola, Mateta, Vitinha Latest

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Arsenal are chasing one star attacking signing. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Arsenal are prepared to splash $177.2 million (£130 million) on Julián Alvarez if they get the green light from the Atlético Madrid outcast. (Source: The Mirror)

Alvarez’s teammates would be inclined to see the Arsenal target move on, with a growing proportion of the Atlético locker room “uncomfortable” and keen for an end to this pyschodrama. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Liverpool have been set a price tag of $95.4 million (£70 million) for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh after seeing successive bids for the forward rebuffed. (Source: The Independent)

No offers from Liverpool for Bradley Barcola have climbed above $134.2 million (£98.4 million, €115 million), which falls short of Paris Saint-Germain asking price. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Not content with poaching Carlos Baleba, Manchester United are preparing another raid of Brighton for their left back Ferdi Kadıoğlu, with a bid of around $54.5 million (£40 million) supposedly in the works. (Source: As Marca)

Manchester City are expected to send an official bid to Chelsea for Enzo Fernández. After missing last week’s artificial deadline, the Argentina international is set to cost upward of $163.6 million (£120 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Amid Ollie Watkins’s uncertain future in the midst of links with Al Hilal, Aston Villa are solidifying their search for a replacement forward. An offer of around $27.3–34.1 million (£20–25 million) was tabled for and rejected by Crystal Palace’s wantaway striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

In light of that rejected offer, Mateta has emerged as a figure of interest for Manchester United, who have opened up a dialogue with Crystal Palace. (Source: Indykaila)

AC Milan winger Rafael Leão is expected to reject any approach from Aston Villa given the unsatisfactory salary on offer. Al Hilal and Newcastle have already been rebuffed by the forward who would only consider joining Galatasaray this summer. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Newcastle are lining up an improved offer of $70 million (£51.3 million, €60 million) for Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Nottingham Forest are on the cusp of sealing a deal for Chelsea’s discarded striker Liam Delap having elbowed Everton, Leeds United and Newcastle out of contention. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Barcelona hope to sell Marc Casadó. | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Despite a public stance of contentment with the current roster, Real Madrid have been credited with a sensational $175 million (€150 million) bid for PSG’s star midfielder Vitinha. The Portuguese schemer would fill the void left by Rodri’s snub while also becoming the most expensive player in Madrid’s history. (Source: Fichajes)

Madrid’s search for a new No. 6 also included interest in Arsenal’s Martín Zubimendi. Hans Flick had already steered Barcelona away from any negotiations for the World Cup winner earlier this summer. (Source: El Nacional)

Croatia’s World Cup goalkeeper Dominik Livaković is poised to land in Barcelona and pen a permanent deal to serve as Joan García’s understudy folllowing an agreement with Fenerbahçe. (Source: SPORT)

Marc Casadó is inching ever closer to a Premier League transfer. Nottingham Forest are thought to be at the front of a jostling queue for the Barcelona academy graduate, who has been valued at $46.7 million (£34.2 million, €40 million) and is also of interest to Aston Villa, Brighton, Newcastle and Sunderland. (Source: SPORT)